International hug your cat day: Cat owners have 30% lower risk of heart attack death

May 30th is "International Hug Your Cat Day." This day reminds busy "cat servants" to give their feline companions a special hug and attention. It turns out that cats are not only family members but also angels guarding the physical and mental health of their "servants." Mutual gazing between owner and cat not only strengthens the human-feline bond but can also reduce anxiety and lower blood pressure. So, put down your phone and give your "cat master" a hug!

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Global Cat Population is Staggering: HongKongers Also Love Cats

According to a 2024 survey by the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department, approximately 240,000 households in Hong Kong keep cats or dogs. The actual number of pet cats is 184,000, with the combined total of cats and dogs reaching 405,000, indicating a substantial number of "cat owners" in Hong Kong. According to statistics from the non-profit organization World Population Review, the global cat population exceeds 1 billion in 2025. Approximately 480 million are strays, while over 350 million live comfortably with humans.

Top 10 Countries with the Most Pet Cats (World Population Review, 2025 data):

United States: About 74.06 million (including pets, strays, and feral cats). Interestingly, Disneyland employs about 200 feral cats to control rodent populations.

China: About 53.10 million. Cats are seen as symbols of good luck in Chinese culture, and their quiet nature, easy care, and lower cost make them very popular.

Brazil: About 22.10 million. The most popular breed is the agile Brazilian Shorthair.

United Kingdom: About 12.00 million, of which 63% are mixed breeds (non-pedigree).

India: About 5.5 million pet cats, plus millions of strays.

Russia: Cats are more popular than dogs. There are about 23 million cats compared to 17 million dogs.

Japan: Cats are also more popular than dogs here, with an estimated 8.8 million pet cats.

Philippines: About 8 million cats; 42% of households own at least one cat.

Germany: About 15.2 million cats. The most popular breed is the lively and loyal German Rex.

Spain: About 5.8 million pet cats. Many are rescued from the streets, and local residents are praised for their care and feeding of stray cats.

Study: 30 Minutes of Mutual Gazing with a Cat Increases Oxytocin by 300% – Helps Reduce Stress and Fight Depression

Research by Professor Takefumi Kikusui, an animal behavior expert at Azabu University in Japan, found that whether with cats or dogs, when owners interact and make eye contact with their pets, the brain's response is very similar to that between a mother and infant. After 30 minutes of mutual gazing between pet and owner, the pet's oxytocin levels rose by 130%, while the owner's oxytocin surged by as much as 300%. Conversely, pairs that lacked eye contact showed little change.

The Fujii Animal Hospital in Japan noted on social media that stroking a cat causes the body to secrete "oxytocin," a hormone that helps reduce stress, alleviate depression, and lower blood pressure. It also brings feelings of satisfaction, increasing inner calm and a sense of security.

Living Longer with a Cat? Study Finds Cat Owners Have 30% Lower Risk of Heart Attack Death

A 10-year study by the University of Minnesota found that owning a cat may help reduce the risk of death from a heart attack. The research team followed the health status of over 4,000 Americans. The results showed that cat owners had a 30% lower risk of dying from a heart attack compared to non-cat owners.

The study's lead researcher, Dr. Adnan Qureshi, noted that it has long been known that psychological stress is related to cardiovascular disease, and owning a pet can help reduce stress. While dogs might have a similar effect, this study could not confirm it. The study also found that cat owners themselves may have personalities that make them less susceptible to stress, hence their lower risk. The lead researcher added that this association may be related to the lifestyle and personality of cat owners, not solely due to owning a cat.

Sources: Census and Statistics Department (Hong Kong), World Population Review, Takefumi Kikusui, Fujii Animal Hospital (Japan), Medical News Today



