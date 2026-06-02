Where you live may affect your biological age: Stanford study finds East Asians living outside Asia age faster

With the recent wave of emigration from Hong Kong, have you ever thought that the city or country you live in could directly affect the speed of your body's aging? An international study involving Stanford University and the University of Manchester has found a surprising link between place of residence and "biological age." The results, published in the top journal Cell, are definitely worth the attention of Hong Kong residents – especially those considering emigrating or who have already moved abroad.

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What is "Biological Age"? It Represents How Fast or Slow Your Cells Age

Biological age is not the number on your ID card. It is the "true age of your body" measured through molecular indicators, such as the wear and tear on cells. Some people are 50 years old, but their cells look 40 – that's "younger." Conversely, someone 40 years old whose cells look 50 is "aging faster." This study found that where you live can surprisingly accelerate or decelerate your biological age.

Shocking Study Finding: Staying in Asia Keeps You Younger

The research team analyzed 322 healthy individuals from Europe, East Asia, and South Asia. They used "multi-omics" technology to measure their genes, proteins, gut bacteria, metabolites, metals, and more. The study's clever design involved people of the same ethnic background who lived on different continents (e.g., people of East Asian origin, some staying in Asia, others moving to Europe or North America). This allowed the team to distinguish the effects of "genetics" versus "environment." The team found:

1. Your Ethnic Background Follows You Wherever You Go

No matter where you emigrate, your genetic ancestry leaves a deep imprint on your immune system, metabolism, and gut bacteria:

South Asians (e.g., people of Indian, Pakistani descent) showed signs of higher pathogen exposure across multiple biological layers.

Europeans had greater gut microbial diversity, but also higher levels of chemicals associated with heart disease risk.

2. Where You Live Reshapes Your Body's "Key Networks"

A geographic environment can reorganize the molecular networks within your body involving cholesterol, inflammation, and energy processing. Moving to another continent is enough to change major metabolic pathways and also affect the balance of your gut bacteria. Simply put, what you eat, the air you breathe, and the lifestyle patterns you adopt directly "recalibrate" how your body operates.

3. Staying in Asia May Keep Your Biological Age Younger

The researchers state this shows that environment and genetic ancestry interact in surprising ways to accelerate or slow aging.

East Asians (including Chinese, Japanese, Korean descent): Those who moved outside Asia (e.g., to Europe or the Americas) had an older biological age compared to their same-ethnicity counterparts who stayed in Asia!

Europeans: Showed the opposite pattern – Europeans living outside Europe had a younger biological age.

Professor Michael Snyder of Stanford University added: "One interesting finding was the age and geography connection: East Asians living outside Asia had a higher biological age than their same-ethnicity counterparts who stayed in Asia; however, Europeans living outside Europe were younger." Of course, the study only reveals an association and doesn't fully explain the causes. But it is enough to make us reflect: factors like diet, stress, social interaction, climate, and pollution in your place of residence truly do affect your body.

The Mysterious Link Between Gut Bacteria and Cellular Aging

The study also found an unprecedented association between telomerase genes (related to cellular aging) and certain gut microorganisms, mediated by lipid molecules called sphingomyelins. This unexpected three-way linkage suggests that gut bacteria may influence the speed of cellular aging through molecular chain reactions.

Professor Richard Unwin of the University of Manchester stated: "We were struck by one thing – even after moving thousands of miles away, ethnic background continues to influence immunity, metabolism, and gut bacteria. But at the same time, place of residence has a substantial impact on key molecular pathways, even altering the appearance of cellular aging. And the direction of this effect depends on who you are."

Think Carefully Before Emigrating?

Of course, this study is not saying "don't emigrate." Rather, it is a reminder that healthy aging is not just about genes; it is also closely related to where you live, your lifestyle habits, and environmental stress. If you are planning to move abroad, pay attention to the local dietary culture, opportunities for outdoor activities, air quality, and social support systems – because all of these can affect your body's "true age."











Source: University of Manchester



