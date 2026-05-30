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WELLNESS

Japanese magazine LDK tests 12 face powders - 4 achieve top scores

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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As we age, skin issues increase. Setting powder with blurring effects can cover redness and pores, creating a natural-looking complexion. Japanese magazine LDK tested 12 face powders on the market, including popular brands such as ettusais, Excel, and Sekkisei. The team conducted a comprehensive comparison of each product's finish, longevity, and user experience. Four products received an A-grade rating.

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LDK announced the test results for 12 face powders, based on three main evaluation criteria:

  • Finish: Using a low-coverage primer, professionals assessed the powder's pore coverage, color-correction ability, powderiness, and overall finish.
  • Longevity (Wear Test): A foundation prone to caking was applied to artificial skin, then the setting powder was layered on top. Artificial sebum was sprayed, followed by steam, to test how much the foundation broke down or transferred.
  • User Experience: Multiple testers and a professional gemeinsam (jointly) evaluated the ease of use of the compact case, puff, and brush. The convenience of applying the loose powder was also assessed.

LDK Test Results: Complete List of 12 Face Powders Rated

(Listed from lowest to highest score)

  • 11th Place – C-Grade (3.13 points): Naturaglace Loose Powder Radiant Moist (¥4295 JPY / approx. HK$212)
  • 10th Place – B-Grade (3.29 points): ONLY MINERALS Medicated Rescue Face Powder / 01 (¥3960 JPY / approx. HK$195)
  • 9th Place – B-Grade (3.38 points): Kissme Heroine Make Loose Powder (¥1950 JPY / approx. HK$96)
  • 8th Place – B-Grade (3.42 points): Excel Coffret Powder / EX02 (¥1799 JPY / approx. HK$89)
  • 6th Place (tie) – B-Grade (3.67 points): ByUR Serum Fit Loose Face Powder / 02 (¥1760 JPY / approx. HK$87)
  • 6th Place (tie) – B-Grade (3.67 points): OSAJI Nuance Reflection Powder N (¥4180 JPY / approx. HK$206)
  • 5th Place – B-Grade (3.75 points): Attenir Mirror Finish Powder / Beige (¥2355 JPY / approx. HK$116)
  • 4th Place – B-Grade (3.79 points): Maquillage Essence Glow Keep Powder / Sheer Ivory (¥3058 JPY / approx. HK$151)
  • 3rd Place – A-Grade (4.08 points): ettusais Skincare Powder (Pressed) / Sheer Beige (¥2490 JPY / approx. HK$123)
  • 2nd Place – A-Grade (4.13 points): Sekkisei BLUE Harmonize My Veil Powder II (¥5720 JPY / approx. HK$282)
  • 1st Place – A-Grade (4.25 points): &be Medicated UV Pressed Clear Powder (¥2420 JPY / approx. HK$119)

Best Buy Award – A-Grade (4.71 points):

  • Orbis Pressed Powder / Natural (¥2438 JPY / approx. HK$120)

What Are the Advantages of the Best Buy Powder?

Among the tested products, the Naturaglace Loose Powder Radiant Moist ranked last. LDK testers noted that while its silver shimmer adds shine, it can sometimes make the complexion appear dull and fails to effectively address uneven skin tone.

The Orbis Pressed Powder / Natural took first place and was awarded the "Best Buy" title. Testers noted that as liquid foundation begins to wear, this powder creates a smooth, poreless-looking finish.

Source: Japanese Magazine LDK (Lifestyle, Design, Kitchen – a Japanese consumer product testing magazine)


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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