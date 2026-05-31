NVIDIA CEO's discoloured thumbnail sparks debates online - Dermatologist weighs in

Recently, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang accompanied US President Donald Trump on a visit to Beijing. The tech giant and "Godfather of AI" immediately became the focus of media attention. However, a close-up photo of Huang's fingers posted on Threads shows his thumbnail has a gray-black discoloration, raising suspicions of a fungal nail infection. The caption "I suggest that even if you meet Jensen Huang, don't shake hands with him warmly" quickly sparked heated discussion.

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NVIDIA CEO's Gray-Black Thumbnail: Suspected Fungal Nail?

The photo shows that Huang's thumbnail is not a normal skin color, but has a bruised-like gray-black tint, and the nail shape is slightly abnormal. Netizens had polarized reactions. Some mocked, "A guy earning 30,000 a month is worrying about a guy earning 3 million a month." Others felt that attacking someone's appearance was inappropriate.

A dermatologist commented on the same thread, pointing out that this condition is not typical fungal nail (onychomycosis), but rather "melanonychia." Melanonychia refers to active melanocytes in the nail matrix (the base of the nail), with pigment extending into the growing nail, forming one or more longitudinal black lines. Inflammation, infection, or trauma can also cause it. Although localized fungal infection of the nail matrix can also cause a single black line, this is very rare and looks different from typical fungal nail.

What is Fungal Nail? Is the Nail Surface Necessarily Gray-Black?

Dermatologist Dr. Wu Wai-fuk explained in a previous interview with Sing Tao Headline that fungal nail, medically known as onychomycosis, is an infection of the fingernails or toenails caused by fungi. Early symptoms include:

Color change: Nails may turn gray, brown, yellow, white, etc.

Texture change: Nails become thicker, brittle, rough, uneven, etc.

Severe cases: Nail deformation, separation from the nail bed (detachment), and even pain.

Therefore, nail discoloration does not necessarily mean fungal nail; it could also be caused by trauma or other skin diseases. Conversely, fungal nails are not necessarily gray-black; they can also appear yellowish-white. It is important to note that fungal nail not only affects appearance but, if left untreated, the fungus can spread to other nails or the skin, causing wider infection.

Fungal Nail: Wet Shoes in Rainy Weather Breed Fungi – 4 Prevention Tips + 5 Home Risk Factors

Hong Kong summers are rainy. It's easy for shoes and socks to become soaked when stepping out. Wu points out that after being soaked by rain, feet remain in a stuffy, damp environment for extended periods, making it easy for fungi to grow, leading to fungal nail or athlete's foot (tinea pedis). Here are recommended prevention measures:

If feet get wet: Take off shoes and socks immediately. Wipe feet dry or use a hairdryer.

Spare shoes/socks: If you have flip-flops, change into them to let feet breathe and stay dry. On rainy days, carry an extra pair of socks to change into.

Completely wet shoes: Place in a ventilated area to air dry, or use a hairdryer. Stuff newspaper or paper towels inside to absorb water and speed drying. If you cannot change shoes immediately, first blot feet dry with tissues and place tissues inside the shoes to absorb moisture.

Avoid wearing tall boots: Wear relatively loose, short-to-medium rain boots. Wear socks before putting on rain boots. Once indoors, change into breathable shoes; avoid continuing to wear rain boots to prevent feet from becoming damp and stuffy, which can cause athlete's foot.

Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioner Dr. Ho Wai-yan listed 5 home risk factors that may increase the chance of fungal nail infection:

Sharing personal items like towels, socks, or shoes with others

Sharing nail files or nail clippers

Frequent salon manicures/pedicures

Walking barefoot in places like swimming pools, gyms, yoga centers, public baths

Nails frequently remain in a wet state

Whether it's the discussion sparked by Jensen Huang's nail condition or the infection risk from wet shoes on rainy days, it reminds us to pay attention to nail and foot health. Keeping feet dry and clean effectively reduces the chance of infection.









Source: felixoxorz @ Threads



