Popular influencer Dan Thy diagnosed with leukemia: Unhealthy lifestyle to blame

Dan Thy, a 23-year-old Vietnamese influencer with over 11.2 million followers on TikTok and more than 500 million cumulative likes on her videos, is known for her exquisite makeup and high-quality transformation videos. However, this young woman recently unexpectedly posted a nearly 3-minute video revealing the devastating news that she has been diagnosed with leukemia (blood cancer), shocking her fans worldwide.

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In the video, Dan Thy no longer looks her beautiful self; her face appears extremely gaunt, and she cannot hold back her tears and sobs in front of the camera. She explained that she is disclosing her condition because she will need long-term treatment and can no longer update videos regularly. More importantly, she hopes to use her painful experience as a cautionary tale to awaken other young people who similarly lack health awareness, urging them not to squander their health just because they are young.

Frequently Stayed Up All Night, Replaced Water with Sugary Drinks

Crisis 1: Chronic All-Nighters, Extremely Disrupted Sleep Schedule

Dan Thy admitted that in recent years, the immense work pressure of managing her social media presence, brainstorming content ideas, and editing videos forced her into a life of reversed days and nights. She often stayed up until 6 or 7 AM before sleeping. This "liver-destroying" schedule, which severely deprives the immune system of rest, mirrors the lifestyle of many Hong Kong office workers and night owls. Over time, it causes the body's internal systems to completely lose balance.

Crisis 2: The Deadly Habit of "No Plain Water for Three Years"

Beyond sleep deprivation, another even more deadly habit was that for three years, she "almost completely avoided plain water." She revealed that she replaced water daily with beverages like bubble tea and matcha latte (matcha milk), and at her worst, she could drink 4 to 5 sugary drinks per day. She admitted that she used to think that since she didn't smoke or drink alcohol, being young meant her body wouldn't have major problems. But the consequence of indulging in unhealthy eating and sleeping habits turned out to be blood cancer. She ended by urging the public to recognize the importance of drinking plenty of water and getting enough sleep, and not to repeat her mistakes.

What are the Risk Factors for Leukemia? Who is Prone to Blood Cancer?

According to the Hospital Authority, the exact causes of leukemia are not yet fully known, but the following 8 factors may increase the risk:

Being over 65 years old – risk increases with age

Exposure to high levels of radiation

Previous treatment with certain anticancer drugs

Long-term exposure to chemicals such as benzene and its derivatives

Viral infections

Smoking

Genetic factors, such as Down syndrome

History of other blood disorders, such as myelodysplastic syndrome

Precautions for Leukemia Patients: Avoid Contact with One Group of People

In terms of treatment, the Hospital Authority notes that main treatments for leukemia include chemotherapy, steroid therapy, and bone marrow transplantation. For leukemia patients, the Hospital Authority advises the following before, during, and after treatment and recovery:

Take medication on time: Patients should understand how to take various oral chemotherapy drugs, preventive medications, and other drugs, as well as their side effects. They should not stop taking medication on their own.

Regular check-ups: After treatment ends, doctors will require regular check-ups and blood tests to monitor the patient's health and blood cell counts and to detect any recurrence early.

Diet: Cancer treatment may weaken the immune system. To reduce infection risk, patients should avoid raw or undercooked food (including vegetables, meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, etc.) and raw or unpasteurized dairy products.

Prevent infection: After treatment, patients have weaker immune systems. Pay special attention to home and personal hygiene, avoid public places, and remember to wear a mask when going out.

Avoid contact with chickenpox patients: If a patient contracts chickenpox, immediate treatment is required; otherwise, complications can arise with a very high mortality rate.

Prevent bleeding: Keep indoor air appropriately humidified to prevent nasal bleeding due to dryness. Be careful with daily activities to avoid injury.

















Source: Hospital Authority (Hong Kong)



