Study finds each extra hour of sleep naturally reduces calorie intake by 270 kcal

Many people in Hong Kong are keen on keeping fit, but many find weight loss a painful process, believing it requires strict dieting or intense exercise. A new study published in the authoritative medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine provides evidence for a gentler weight loss aid – simply sleeping more each night. Doing so can naturally reduce daily calorie intake by 270 kcal, providing a medical basis for office workers to "legitimately sleep in a bit longer."

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The "Physiological Benefit" of an Extra Hour of Sleep

Dr. Xu Shu-hua, Director of a health management clinic, explains that this study was conducted by a research team at the University of Chicago. The researchers recruited a group of overweight adults (BMI 25-29.9) who slept less than 6.5 hours per night. The most unique aspect of the study was that participants were given no dietary restrictions or exercise guidelines. Instead, through counseling and guidance, they were simply helped to "extend their sleep duration" in daily life.

The results showed that participants increased their average nightly sleep by 1.2 hours. Without any conscious dietary restrictions, their daily calorie intake decreased by an average of 270 kcal (equivalent to about one bowl of rice). Some participants naturally reduced their intake by as much as 500 kcal. Xu states this confirms that adequate sleep itself is a powerful metabolic intervention.

The Truth Behind "Losing Weight by Sleeping More": Sleep Deprivation Reduces Leptin

A common misconception is that "sleeping more makes you gain weight because you're not active." However, Xu explains that the study used precise metabolic measurement techniques and found that participants who increased sleep had similar "total energy expenditure" to the control group. This means weight loss did not come from burning more calories during sleep, but purely because their brains regained rationality, causing them to "eat less."

When the body is sleep-deprived, appetite-regulating hormones become imbalanced. Leptin, which signals fullness, decreases, while ghrelin, which stimulates hunger, surges. More severely, sleep deprivation activates the brain's "reward centers," making people completely vulnerable to high-calorie, high-fat junk food. Therefore, rather than relying solely on willpower to suppress appetite, getting adequate sleep "enhances" brain function, extinguishing cravings for high-calorie foods at their source.

Long-Term Effects: Projected Weight Loss of 12kg in 3 Years

This study was conducted in participants' real lives, not a tightly controlled laboratory, making its findings highly relevant. In just two weeks, the control group, who maintained short sleep habits, gained 0.39 kg. In contrast, the experimental group, who successfully lengthened their sleep, naturally lost 0.48 kg.

Data modeling further extrapolated that each additional hour of sleep corresponds to approximately 162 fewer calories consumed daily. If the daily reduction of 270 kcal could be maintained long-term, it is projected to result in natural weight loss of about 12 kg (approximately 26.4 lbs) over three years.

Xu believes this study elevates the medical status of "sleep." Sleep should not be seen merely as a byproduct of diet and exercise; it stands alongside them as one of the three pillars of a healthy life. To start this cost-effective health investment, try dimming bedroom lights, putting down your phone an hour before bed, and creating a comfortable, quiet sleep environment – starting tonight.







Source: JAMA Internal Medicine (Journal of the American Medical Association – Internal Medicine)





