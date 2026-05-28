Japanese magazine LDK tests 17 laundry detergents - 8 receive top marks

Laundry detergent is a daily essential. There are many types of laundry products on the market. Some prevent musty smells when drying clothes indoors, some are suitable for front-loading washing machines, and others contain fabric softener to give clothes a pleasant fragrance. Japanese magazine LDK tested 17 laundry products, including popular brands such as Kao, P&G, and matsukiyo. The team conducted a comprehensive comparison of each product's cleaning power, odor elimination, odor prevention, user experience, and cost-effectiveness. Eight products received an A-grade rating.

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LDK announced the test results for 17 laundry products, based on five evaluation criteria:

Cleaning Power: Fabric swatches stained with 6 different types of stains (meat sauce, curry, egg, lipstick, red clay) were washed under specific conditions. A colorimeter (specialized device) measured stains before and after washing.

Odor Elimination: Testers used each product to wash T-shirts artificially soiled with sweat, musty, and foul odors. Professional odor experts assessed the intensity and unpleasantness of residual smells. Odor intensity was rated on a scale from 0 to 5.0 (in 0.5 increments), with numbers closer to 0 indicating no odor.

Odor Prevention: After washing, T-shirts were sprayed with an odor source. After a set time, the degree of lingering odor was assessed. Unpleasantness was rated on a 9-point scale from -4 to +4. More negative values indicated stronger unpleasant odors; more positive values indicated stronger fragrance. Products with excessively strong fragrance scored lower due to the risk of perfume pollution.

User Experience: Testers used the products, checking ease of measuring the correct dosage for one wash, visibility of remaining quantity, and ease of opening/closing caps and containers.

Cost-Effectiveness: Testers calculated the cost per wash using a top-loading washing machine (using 45 liters of water). Cost per wash was based on purchase prices at the time of testing and may differ from prices shown in this article or actual retail prices.

LDK Test Results: 8 A-Grade Laundry Products (ranked from lowest to highest A-grade score within this group)

Liquid Detergents

13th Place – C-Grade (2.52 pts): Oji Seiyaku arFUM Fragrance Liquid Detergent OXI Freshness Wood Rose (¥1200 JPY / approx. HK$60)

12th Place – B-Grade (2.89 pts): WON&CO LAVOIR Vegan High-Conc Ball-Type Detergent Iris & Peony (¥2980 JPY / approx. HK$148)

11th Place – B-Grade (3.04 pts): matsukiyo Zero Parfum Liquid Detergent (¥657 JPY / approx. HK$33)

10th Place – B-Grade (3.20 pts): P&G Otona no Sarasa Laundry Detergent (¥699 JPY / approx. HK$35)

9th Place – B-Grade (3.42 pts): YuLAB Duri Ball Laundry Gel Beads Type Natural Flower Scent (¥1377 JPY / approx. HK$68)

8th Place – B-Grade (3.55 pts): Kao Attack ZERO (¥328 JPY / approx. HK$16)

7th Place – B-Grade (3.60 pts): RENDRN Laundry Detergent Blue 66 Concentrated Type (¥628 JPY / approx. HK$31)

6th Place – B-Grade (3.67 pts): Nice & Quick Botanical Family-Friendly Laundry Detergent (¥858 JPY / approx. HK$43)

5th Place – A-Grade (3.88 pts): P&G Ariel Gel Ball Bleach Soak-Level Cleaning (¥2157 JPY / approx. HK$107)

4th Place – A-Grade (3.97 pts): P&G Bold Gel Ball 4D White Tea & Floral Scent (¥552 JPY / approx. HK$27)

3rd Place – A-Grade (4.02 pts): Lion NANOX one Antibacterial x Time-Saving (¥712 JPY / approx. HK$35)

2nd Place – A-Grade (4.08 pts): P&G Ariel Gel Bleach-Level Cleaning Collar & Sleeve/Dullness (¥510 JPY / approx. HK$25)

1st Place – A-Grade (4.22 pts): Kao Attack Antibacterial EX (¥414 JPY / approx. HK$21) – Best Buy Award

What Are the Advantages of the Best Buy Liquid Detergent?

The Kao Attack Antibacterial EX ranked first and received the Best Buy title. Testers noted that this product scored highly across all test categories, with no significant deficiencies in cleaning power, odor elimination, or usability. It effectively removes mud stains, grease, and food residue without causing any serious problems. In the odor elimination test, odors almost completely disappeared, and it effectively suppresses odors even before washing. Furthermore, it is very cost-effective, making it an ideal choice for daily laundry!

Powder Detergents

4th Place – B-Grade (3.70 pts): Seven Premium 7PL Powder Laundry Detergent (¥327 JPY / approx. HK$16)

3rd Place – A-Grade (3.90 pts): Kao New Beads Large (¥398 JPY / approx. HK$20)

2nd Place – A-Grade (3.90 pts): Top Value Fragrant Super Clean Powder Laundry Detergent (¥294 JPY / approx. HK$15)

1st Place – A-Grade (4.20 pts): Kao Attack High Penetration Reset Power (¥448 JPY / approx. HK$22) – Best Buy Award

What Are the Advantages of the Best Buy Powder Detergent?

The Kao Attack High Penetration Reset Power ranked first and received the Best Buy title. Testers noted that this upgraded product has significantly improved cleaning power, particularly excelling at cleaning artificially stained fabric swatches, earning high praise. Its cleaning power is top-notch, and its odor elimination effect surpasses other similar products. It features a convenient knob for easy opening/closing, and the included scoop is easy to use, making operation extremely user-friendly.











Source: Japanese Magazine LDK (Lifestyle, Design, Kitchen)





