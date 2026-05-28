UV radiation can cause "sunburned eyes" and permanent vision loss

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26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
by
Khan Heeba Lazmi
Summer has arrived, bringing plenty of sunshine and outdoor activities. Many people habitually apply sunscreen, but high-intensity UV rays not only damage skin but can also cause irreversible harm to eyes. Experts point out that UV radiation can lead to "sunburned eyes," triggering issues ranging from acute pain to permanent vision loss. Just as we protect our skin with sunscreen, protecting our eyes is equally important.
According to foreign media reports, Dr. Paramdeep Bilkhu, Clinical Adviser at the College of Optometrists (UK), explains that the eyes are very delicate structures, and UV exposure can cause multiple problems. Bilkhu explains that with short-term exposure to high levels of UV radiation, the eyes can actually get "sunburned" – a condition called photokeratitis. Typical symptoms include:
It's important to note that this condition doesn't only occur on sunny days. Risk is higher at high altitudes (especially when skiing) because sunlight not only comes from above but also reflects intensely off snow, ice, or water surfaces. Even on cloudy days, UV index can still be high and cause damage.
Whether indoors or outdoors, hot environments accelerate the evaporation of the tear film on the eye's surface. Bilkhu says this is why people experience dry eyes more easily in warm climates. Long-term exposure to high UV environments can lead to the following eye conditions:
Bilkhu offers the following practical advice to help people protect their eye health while enjoying the sunshine:
The Hong Kong Consumer Council reminds consumers to check the label on sunglasses for information on their UV protection capabilities. The following labels indicate the lenses block all UV radiation:
The most common type available are sunglasses claimed to meet European/International Standard ISO 12312-1. Some sunglasses may also claim to meet US standard ANSI Z80.3 or Australia/New Zealand standard AS/NZS 1067.
According to International Standard ISO 12312-1, lenses are divided into 5 categories (0 to 4), each with different requirements for light transmission and UV penetration, making them suitable for different uses:
Note: Category 4 sunglasses, for special use, have light transmission not exceeding 8%. They significantly reduce overall brightness, making it difficult for drivers to distinguish traffic signal colors. Therefore, they are unsuitable for driving.
Sources: Irish News, Consumer Council (Hong Kong)