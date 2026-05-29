TikTok influencer's investigation reveals something suspicious about popular mainland BBQ chain's meat

With convenient transportation between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, dining in Shenzhen and neighboring cities has become a common part of Hong Kong residents' lives. Recently, a mainland Chinese BBQ buffet chain, "An Zhuang Zhuang," claimed to serve only "original cut meat" throughout its stores and offered a 1 million RMB reward if any synthetic meat was found. However, a social media influencer tested the claim and found it questionable.

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The BBQ chain "An Zhuang Zhuang" advertises an all-you-can-eat buffet for 78 RMB per person. Its founder has publicly promised multiple times that all meat served is original cut, even swearing a "1 million RMB reward for finding synthetic meat." TikTok influencer "Zhen Tan Zhu Yuan Zhang" went to investigate after receiving a tip-off from a follower. During a random inspection of 6 popular meat items, he suspected 4 of them were synthetic meat containing added water-binding agents. Furthermore, a store employee privately admitted that some of the meat "could not be considered original cut." The influencer documented the quality of various ingredients in detail in his video:

Black Pepper Fatty Beef: Did not shrink at all during grilling. Although layered, the texture was unnaturally tender and lacked beef flavor; suspected of containing large amounts of water-binding agents.

Beef Cubes: Loosely textured, falling apart when picked up. Resembled pressed minced meat. The influencer noted that handling them left a white powdery residue, and they became honeycombed after grilling – severely inconsistent with the brand's claimed "Angus" quality.

Snowflake Beef and Lamb: Suspected to be synthetic meat. The lamb rolls showed obvious holes and had an excessively strong gamey odor. Suspected addition of water-binding agents to increase weight and improve texture.

Confrontation Unsuccessful, Case Referred to Authorities and Filming Blocked

When confronted about the "1 million RMB reward" challenge, even proposing to donate the reward to charity, store staff only gave excuses like "the manager is not here." When communication failed, the influencer reported the store to local market regulators for alleged false advertising and selling substandard products. The authorities have officially registered the case for investigation.

The influencer made a second visit to the store, finding that most meat cuts were filled with injected fat, again questioning their synthetic nature. During filming, he was repeatedly stopped by staff. Although he emphasized that filming was his personal right and he was willing to speak directly with the person in charge, he was ultimately unable to meet face-to-face with the brand's representative.

How to Avoid Buying Fake Steak or Pork Chops: Understanding Synthetic Meat and Injected Fat Meat

1. What is Synthetic Meat?

Nutritionist Ko Man-man explained on her Facebook page that common products like steak, wagyu beef, and pork chops could be made from synthetic meat. Consuming undercooked synthetic meat can lead to food poisoning.

Synthetic meat is made by using "binders" to stick together low-economic-value scraps of meat, pressing and freezing them into the shape of a patty, and selling them cheaply. The binders are mainly made from food additives such as:

Salt and phosphates

Protein enzymes (e.g., transglutaminase, also known as "meat glue")

Starch

2. What is Injected Fat Meat? Most Common in Beef

Ko explains that injected fat meat involves injecting fat into lean meat to improve texture and appearance. Beef is the most common type of injected fat meat. Consuming undercooked injected fat meat can cause gastrointestinal discomfort, neurodegenerative effects, accelerated aging, and increased burden on the liver and kidneys.

One Way to Distinguish Real Meat from Synthetic and Injected Fat Meat

The simplest method is to observe the characteristics and ingredients:

Meat Type Key Characteristics Typical Ingredients Natural Meat Can scrape out blood/water with a spoon 100% natural meat Synthetic Meat Each piece is very consistent in size and shape Shoulder scraps, quality-improving agents, whey protein, sodium pyrophosphate, antioxidants, carrageenan, beef flavor powder, bone meal, etc. Injected Fat Meat Fat pattern is spiderweb-like, evenly distributed but unnatural; can scrape out oil/grease with a spoon Beef, beef fat, glucose, food coloring, salt, thickeners, yeast extract, hydrolyzed whey protein, agar, quality-improving agents, antioxidants, flavor enhancers, fruit enzyme powder







Sources: Zhen Tan Zhu Yuan Zhang (TikTok), Nutritionist Ko Min-min (authorized reprint), Centre for Food Safety (Hong Kong), Department of Health (Hong Kong)





