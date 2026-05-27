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WELLNESS

Elderly home transport driver shows deep empathy: "Even if they don't say it hurts. I know they're uncomfortable"

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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As the population ages, the demand for elderly care homes increases. Some mobility-impaired elderly rely on facility transport vehicles for their outings. One transport driver, with over a decade of experience, has assisted many types of elderly passengers – some bedridden, some wheelchair-bound. He insists on personally helping each one and thoroughly inspecting the vehicle before every trip to ensure their safety.

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Tang Ho-lung ("Lung Gor") has been a transport driver at the Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Tseung Kwan O Aged Care Complex for over ten years. His daily work can be repetitive, primarily involving shuttling residents to and from hospital follow-up appointments, as well as transporting elderly members to and from day centers and their homes.

To ensure the safety of every resident, Lung Gor insists on doing everything himself, personally assisting each elderly person in getting on and off the vehicle and carefully securing each wheelchair. Maintaining a smooth ride is particularly crucial when transporting elderly passengers. "Especially for frail, bedridden elderly who inevitably have wounds. Even a slight bump – they won't cry out in pain, but I know they must be very uncomfortable." Therefore, he slows down as much as possible when turning and braking, doing his utmost to avoid causing them discomfort.

Beyond meticulous driving skills, Lung Gor believes a transport driver must also pay attention to pre-trip details. He recalls one instance when an elderly resident was using a high-back wheelchair. After securing it as usual, he gave it a gentle push to test its stability and found the screw securing the head and neck support was loose. He immediately explained the situation to the family member and replaced the wheelchair before departure, earning their affirmation and trust.

Spitting in public places by the elderly is generally considered unacceptable behavior. However, in Lung Gor's eyes, he understands it as a natural action to clear the throat for comfortable breathing. So, on every trip, he monitors through the rearview mirror. As soon as he notices a resident needs to spit, he proactively asks if they need to stop and tries to slow down, allowing them to do so comfortably – demonstrating a high degree of empathy.

Lung Gor frankly admits that his relationship with the residents is more than just driver and passenger; each trip feels more like being with friends, chatting together. Many residents have no family left and have been sent to the facility alone. They need someone to talk to in their dull lives. Usually, he proactively asks simple questions during the ride, such as "Have you eaten?" or "Be careful since it's inconvenient to get around." These few words make the elderly feel cared for. When he receives appreciation from family members, it gives him even more motivation to carry on.


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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