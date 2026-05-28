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WELLNESS

Morning coffee on an empty stomach may harm blood vessels

WELLNESS
17 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Many people habitually drink coffee first thing after waking up to get going. However, a doctor warns that drinking coffee immediately after waking up can greatly stimulate blood vessels. To safely boost alertness, he also teaches 4 pre-coffee steps to help the body "start up," reduce the burden on blood vessels, and prevent heart palpitations.

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According to Japanese media Yoga, Japanese surgeon Hajime Kaenuma points out that drinking coffee immediately upon waking has become a habit for many people. However, he frequently encounters cases where this habit can potentially cause severe damage to blood vessels. Coffee itself is not harmful; the real critical factor is the timing and the body's condition. Upon waking in the early morning, the human body is already in a state of mild dehydration. At this time, blood vessels are slightly constricted, and blood pressure tends to be higher. If you drink coffee immediately after waking, having had very little water or breakfast, the caffeine causes the blood vessels to constrict even more severely. He specifically names the following 3 types of people as particularly susceptible:

  • Those with high blood pressure
  • Those with arteriosclerosis
  • Those who frequently experience heart palpitations and headaches

4 Steps Before Coffee to "Start Up" the Body: Protect Blood Vessels and Prevent Palpitations

Should coffee be completely avoided to protect blood vessels? Kaenuma reassures that the ideal approach is to let the body complete a basic start-up sequence, allowing blood vessels to "wake up" fully before drinking coffee. He openly shares the 4 steps he and his physician friends do every day:

Step 1: Drink a Glass of Water Immediately After Waking
This can be room temperature or warm water. It replenishes fluids lost during sleep and helps thin the blood.

Step 2: Do Light Stretching
Avoid vigorous exercise right after waking. Start with simple movements like stretching, rolling your shoulders, or circling your ankles to allow blood vessels to gradually dilate and adjust.

Step 3: Eat a Small Bite
A large meal isn't necessary. Just half a banana, some yogurt, or a few nuts – enough to fill the stomach slightly.

Step 4: Then Drink Your Coffee
After completing the above 3 steps, your body and blood vessels are properly "started up." Drinking coffee in this order will significantly reduce its stimulating effect on blood vessels.

Kaenuma shares a case of a man in his 50s who used to experience heart palpitations after drinking morning coffee. After he took the advice to change his habit – insisting on drinking water first and eating a light snack – the discomfort of heart palpitations almost completely disappeared. For those who absolutely must have coffee immediately upon waking, Kaenuma suggests reducing the amount of coffee or adding milk to it, which can effectively reduce vascular stimulation.

Source: Yoga (Japanese media)


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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