WHO declares Ebola outbreak in DRC and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" (PHEIC) yesterday (May 17). The Hong Kong government simultaneously announced the activation of the "Emergency Response Level" under its "Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness and Response Plan," strengthening border controls and surveillance to protect public health.

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Bundibugyo Virus Strain – No Specific Drug or Vaccine

According to the WHO notification, the outbreak is caused by the "Bundibugyo virus," a species of the Ebolavirus genus. As of May 16, at least 8 confirmed cases have been reported in at least 3 health zones in Ituri Province, DRC, along with 246 probable cases and 80 probable deaths. Additionally, one laboratory-confirmed case was reported in the capital, Kinshasa, in a patient who had traveled back from an affected area. Neighboring Uganda reported two confirmed cases (one fatal) within less than 24 hours, both in patients who had also traveled from the DRC.

Notably, at least four healthcare workers have reportedly died in affected areas after showing symptoms of suspected viral hemorrhagic fever. The preliminary sample positivity rate is high (8 positive out of 13 samples). WHO warns that the true scale of the outbreak is likely much larger than currently reported, and there is a significant risk of regional spread.

Bundibugyo virus:

Case fatality rate is approximately 25-40%, lower than the more lethal Zaire ebolavirus (approx. 50% fatality rate).

Currently, there are no specific antiviral drugs or preventive vaccines available.

Only supportive care (e.g., managing fever, pain, electrolyte balance) can be provided to alleviate symptoms.

Hong Kong Activates Emergency Response Level to Prevent Imported Cases

Hong Kong has never recorded a confirmed Ebola case to date. Although the immediate risk to the local population's health is currently assessed as "low," authorities have activated the "Emergency Response Level" (the lowest level) under the three-tier response plan, implementing multiple prevention and control measures:

Port Health Screening: Although there are no direct flights between DRC/Uganda and Hong Kong (most travelers transit via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia), the Department of Health will enhance health screening for flights arriving from Africa at the airport, including temperature checks and symptom inquiries. Suspected cases will be immediately referred to public hospitals for isolation.

Health Promotion: Increased educational broadcasts and poster displays regarding Ebola virus at all entry points.

Notification Mechanism: Viral hemorrhagic fevers (including Ebola) have been listed as statutorily notifiable infectious diseases in Hong Kong since 2008. Doctors must immediately report suspected or confirmed cases.

Information Updates: The Centre for Health Protection has sent letters to all local doctors and hospitals and remains in contact with the Airport Authority and airlines.

Virus Origin, Transmission Routes, Symptoms, and Fatality Rate

Ebola virus was first discovered in the DRC in 1976. Fruit bats are considered its natural host. Six species (strains) of Ebola virus are currently known; the Bundibugyo virus causing this outbreak is one of them.

Transmission (Not airborne):

Direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids of infected individuals.

Contact with the blood or bodily fluids of infected animals (fruit bats, chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, forest antelopes, etc.).

Incubation Period: Up to 21 days (typically 5-9 days).

Common Symptoms:

Initial: Sudden high fever, severe malaise, muscle pain, headache.

Later stages: Vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, maculopapular rash, bleeding/hemorrhagic manifestations.

Severe disease: Liver damage, kidney failure, central nervous system damage, shock, multi-organ failure.

Centre for Health Protection: Avoid Traveling to Affected Areas

The Centre for Health Protection reminds citizens to avoid non-essential travel to affected areas (Ituri and North Kivu provinces in the DRC, and bordering areas of Uganda). If travel is necessary, or if you are in Hong Kong, strictly adhere to the following measures:

Personal Hygiene:

Frequently clean hands with liquid soap or alcohol-based hand rub, especially before touching the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who have a fever or are unwell.

Do not touch the blood or bodily fluids of patients, or items potentially contaminated by them.

Animal and Food Safety:

Avoid contact with fruit bats, primates (chimpanzees, monkeys, etc.), and forest antelopes.

Ensure all food is thoroughly cooked before eating.

After Returning from Travel:

If you visited affected areas within 21 days and develop symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, or bleeding, immediately wear a mask, seek medical attention, and proactively inform your doctor of your travel history.

Source: Government News Division (Hong Kong)



