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WELLNESS

Study finds each hour of daytime napping increases death risk by 13%

WELLNESS
52 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Hong Kong's fast-paced lifestyle leads many people, due to work or entertainment, to suffer from chronic sleep deprivation. They often try to catch up on sleep with "morning naps" on weekends or after waking up. The latest sleep research shows that improper morning catch-up sleep habits not only fail to relieve fatigue but may also carry serious health risks. A nutritionist recommends 3 strategies to improve the efficiency of catch-up sleep.

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Morning Catch-Up Sleep Linked to Mortality

A study published in April of this year in the international authoritative journal JAMA Network Open by Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital tracked over 1,300 adults aged 56 and older for 8 years. The findings revealed:

  • Nap Duration: For each additional hour of daytime sleep, the risk of death increased by 13%.
  • Nap Frequency: Each additional daytime nap was associated with a 7% increase in death risk.
  • Nap Timing: Individuals who habitually caught up on sleep in the morning had a 30% higher mortality risk compared to those who napped in the afternoon. This indicates that disruption to the circadian rhythm has a far greater impact on health than previously imagined.

4 Health Risks of Chronic Sleep Deprivation

Dentist Dr. Tsai Ya-lan also reminds that staying up late has become common in modern society, but chronic lack of regular sleep can have profound effects on both body and mind:

  • Weakened Immune System: Disrupting the biological clock increases the risk of hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease, while also weakening the immune system, making one more susceptible to infectious diseases.
  • Damaged Skin Quality: Sleep deprivation triggers stress hormones and inflammatory responses, leading to dry, rough skin and acne.
  • Cognitive and Emotional Impairment: Impaired brain function leads to decreased memory and concentration, as well as emotional instability such as anxiety and irritability.
  • Increased Risk of Accidents: Lack of sleep reduces reaction time, significantly increasing the chance of accidents while driving or operating machinery.

3 Strategies for Effective Catch-Up Sleep

Nutritionist Ko Man-man suggests that if you need to catch up on sleep due to disrupted schedules, it should be done scientifically rather than with "blindly long sleep." The following 3 strategies can help improve the efficiency of catch-up sleep:

  1. Incremental Catch-Up: During holidays, only sleep one hour more per day than usual, avoiding excessive sleep that leads to feeling even more lethargic.
  2. Set a Time Limit: If you slept late the previous night, limit the delay in waking up the next morning to 1-2 hours.
  3. Gradual Adjustment: In the three days before the end of a long vacation, go to sleep 20 minutes earlier each day to help your body readjust to its original routine.



 

Sources: Dr. Tsai Ya-lan, Nutritionist Ko Man-man, JAMA Network Open


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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