Analysing fatty acid ratios of 9 cooking oils

Using the wrong cooking oil can lead to body inflammation. How do you choose a healthy cooking oil? A nutritionist breaks down the fatty acid ratios of 9 cooking oils. One type has up to 40% Omega-3 and possesses anti-inflammatory properties.

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Nutritionist Ko Man-man posted on her Facebook page that many people only pay attention to the smoke point when buying oil, thinking that as long as it's high enough for frying, stir-frying, and deep-frying, it's fine. In reality, the key factor affecting body health is the fatty acid ratio in the oil. Monounsaturated fatty acids are Omega-9, while polyunsaturated fatty acids include Omega-3 and Omega-6. She has categorized 9 commonly available cooking oils into three groups: "High-Heat Group," "Healthy Group," and "Inflammatory Group," teaching people to understand the golden ratio of fatty acids to avoid inadvertently harming their health.

1. High-Heat Group

Suitable for stir-frying, searing meat, and sautéing (explosive stir-frying). High-heat cooking requires oils with high stability. The key selection criterion is sufficiently high Omega-9 content. Recommended oils:

Oil Saturated Fat Omega-9 (High) Omega-6 Omega-3 Smoke Point Camellia Oil (Bitter Tea Oil) 10% 80% 7% <1% ~250°C Refined Avocado Oil 12% 70% 13% 1% ~270°C Rice Bran Oil 20% 40% 35% 1% ~230°C

2. Healthy Group

Suitable for medium-heat cooking or cold dishes. Oils in this group provide excellent antioxidant effects and supplement Omega-3. Omega-3 is an anti-inflammatory powerhouse, but its drawback is heat sensitivity. Recommended oils:

Oil Saturated Fat Omega-9 Omega-6 Omega-3 (High) Smoke Point Extra Virgin Olive Oil 14% 73% 10% <1% ~190°C Camelina Oil 10% 30% 18% 35–40% ~245°C Canola Oil 7% 60% 20% 10% 200–240°C

3. Inflammatory Group

Excessive Omega-6 intake can easily cause inflammatory imbalance in the body. Since eating out already involves frequent exposure to oils high in Omega-6, avoid using large amounts of them when cooking at home. It's best to steer clear of the following oils:

Oil Saturated Fat Omega-9 Omega-6 (Too High) Omega-3 Smoke Point Soybean Oil ~10-15% ~16-23% 54–70% <1–8% ~216–230°C Sunflower Oil ~10-15% ~16-23% 54–70% <1–8% ~216–230°C Grape Seed Oil ~10-15% ~16-23% 54–70% <1–8% ~216–230°C





