Analysing fatty acid ratios of 9 cooking oils

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Using the wrong cooking oil can lead to body inflammation. How do you choose a healthy cooking oil? A nutritionist breaks down the fatty acid ratios of 9 cooking oils. One type has up to 40% Omega-3 and possesses anti-inflammatory properties.
Nutritionist Ko Man-man posted on her Facebook page that many people only pay attention to the smoke point when buying oil, thinking that as long as it's high enough for frying, stir-frying, and deep-frying, it's fine. In reality, the key factor affecting body health is the fatty acid ratio in the oil. Monounsaturated fatty acids are Omega-9, while polyunsaturated fatty acids include Omega-3 and Omega-6. She has categorized 9 commonly available cooking oils into three groups: "High-Heat Group," "Healthy Group," and "Inflammatory Group," teaching people to understand the golden ratio of fatty acids to avoid inadvertently harming their health.
Suitable for stir-frying, searing meat, and sautéing (explosive stir-frying). High-heat cooking requires oils with high stability. The key selection criterion is sufficiently high Omega-9 content. Recommended oils:
|
Oil
|
Saturated Fat
|
Omega-9 (High)
|
Omega-6
|
Omega-3
|
Smoke Point
|
Camellia Oil (Bitter Tea Oil)
|
10%
|
80%
|
7%
|
<1%
|
~250°C
|
Refined Avocado Oil
|
12%
|
70%
|
13%
|
1%
|
~270°C
|
Rice Bran Oil
|
20%
|
40%
|
35%
|
1%
|
~230°C
Suitable for medium-heat cooking or cold dishes. Oils in this group provide excellent antioxidant effects and supplement Omega-3. Omega-3 is an anti-inflammatory powerhouse, but its drawback is heat sensitivity. Recommended oils:
|
Oil
|
Saturated Fat
|
Omega-9
|
Omega-6
|
Omega-3 (High)
|
Smoke Point
|
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|
14%
|
73%
|
10%
|
<1%
|
~190°C
|
Camelina Oil
|
10%
|
30%
|
18%
|
35–40%
|
~245°C
|
Canola Oil
|
7%
|
60%
|
20%
|
10%
|
200–240°C
Excessive Omega-6 intake can easily cause inflammatory imbalance in the body. Since eating out already involves frequent exposure to oils high in Omega-6, avoid using large amounts of them when cooking at home. It's best to steer clear of the following oils:
|
Oil
|
Saturated Fat
|
Omega-9
|
Omega-6 (Too High)
|
Omega-3
|
Smoke Point
|
Soybean Oil
|
~10-15%
|
~16-23%
|
54–70%
|
<1–8%
|
~216–230°C
|
Sunflower Oil
|
~10-15%
|
~16-23%
|
54–70%
|
<1–8%
|
~216–230°C
|
Grape Seed Oil
|
~10-15%
|
~16-23%
|
54–70%
|
<1–8%
|
~216–230°C