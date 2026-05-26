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WELLNESS

Analysing fatty acid ratios of 9 cooking oils

WELLNESS
53 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Using the wrong cooking oil can lead to body inflammation. How do you choose a healthy cooking oil? A nutritionist breaks down the fatty acid ratios of 9 cooking oils. One type has up to 40% Omega-3 and possesses anti-inflammatory properties.

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Nutritionist Ko Man-man posted on her Facebook page that many people only pay attention to the smoke point when buying oil, thinking that as long as it's high enough for frying, stir-frying, and deep-frying, it's fine. In reality, the key factor affecting body health is the fatty acid ratio in the oil. Monounsaturated fatty acids are Omega-9, while polyunsaturated fatty acids include Omega-3 and Omega-6. She has categorized 9 commonly available cooking oils into three groups: "High-Heat Group," "Healthy Group," and "Inflammatory Group," teaching people to understand the golden ratio of fatty acids to avoid inadvertently harming their health.

1. High-Heat Group

Suitable for stir-frying, searing meat, and sautéing (explosive stir-frying). High-heat cooking requires oils with high stability. The key selection criterion is sufficiently high Omega-9 content. Recommended oils:

Oil

Saturated Fat

Omega-9 (High)

Omega-6

Omega-3

Smoke Point

Camellia Oil (Bitter Tea Oil)

10%

80%

7%

<1%

~250°C

Refined Avocado Oil

12%

70%

13%

1%

~270°C

Rice Bran Oil

20%

40%

35%

1%

~230°C

2. Healthy Group

Suitable for medium-heat cooking or cold dishes. Oils in this group provide excellent antioxidant effects and supplement Omega-3. Omega-3 is an anti-inflammatory powerhouse, but its drawback is heat sensitivity. Recommended oils:

Oil

Saturated Fat

Omega-9

Omega-6

Omega-3 (High)

Smoke Point

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

14%

73%

10%

<1%

~190°C

Camelina Oil

10%

30%

18%

35–40%

~245°C

Canola Oil

7%

60%

20%

10%

200–240°C

3. Inflammatory Group

Excessive Omega-6 intake can easily cause inflammatory imbalance in the body. Since eating out already involves frequent exposure to oils high in Omega-6, avoid using large amounts of them when cooking at home. It's best to steer clear of the following oils:

Oil

Saturated Fat

Omega-9

Omega-6 (Too High)

Omega-3

Smoke Point

Soybean Oil

~10-15%

~16-23%

54–70%

<1–8%

~216–230°C

Sunflower Oil

~10-15%

~16-23%

54–70%

<1–8%

~216–230°C

Grape Seed Oil

~10-15%

~16-23%

54–70%

<1–8%

~216–230°C



 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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