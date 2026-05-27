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NEWS

Squally thunderstorms expected this weekend amid persistently hot weather, mercury soars to 34 degrees

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Kamun Lai

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The Observatory anticipates that a trough of low pressure approaching the coast of southern China will push the mercury to up to 34 degrees Celcius on Friday (May 29). Showers and squally thunderstorms are also expected later from Friday through Saturday.

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With an anticyclone aloft over the northern part of the South China Sea and the Guangdong coast, temperatures across the city generally rose above 32 degrees around noon.

The weather is expected to remain mainly fine and persistently very hot over the next couple of days. Over the weekend, an easterly airstream will affect the Guangdong coast, and the high-temperature conditions are expected to ease.

In addition, Tropical Cyclone Jangmi is forecast to move across the western North Pacific to the east of the Philippines in the coming days, intensifying gradually. It is expected to move generally toward the waters east of Taiwan and approach the vicinity of the Ryukyu Islands.

weatherhotthunderstorm

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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