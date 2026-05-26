Why do quick-dry t-shirts smell so bad even after washing? Expert explains phenomenon

Hong Kong's hot, humid summers mean bus and MTR rides often bring waves of body odor, with quick-dry athletic wear being a major culprit for lingering, unpleasant smells! Netizens on social media ask: why do quick-dry clothes develop a persistent odor after being worn, even after multiple washes? What exactly is the problem? And is there a way to completely solve it? An expert shares a set of deodorizing methods specifically for quick-dry underwear and sportswear to help people solve their clothing odor problems.

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Netizen Discussion: "Why Does Sweat Odor Stick and Stay?"

A netizen posted on Threads urging people with body odor to wear cotton shirts instead of quick-dry athletic wear, otherwise "the smell will be so strong the whole street can smell it." The post sparked widespread discussion, revealing that many in Hong Kong have had similar experiences: after sweating in quick-dry athletic wear, the clothes dry quickly, but the sweat odor stubbornly clings, failing to wash out even with laundry detergent.

One netizen noted, "The high-density fabric traps sweat residue, allowing bacteria to grow." Another helplessly commented, "No matter how much you wash, it doesn't work. If the clothes stink, you should just throw them away." In fact, the reason quick-dry clothes get smellier with washing isn't due to personal body odor, but to the specific structure of the fabric.

Fabric Structure Creates a Bacteria Breeding Ground: Absorbs and Dries Fast, But Traps Grime Easily

Japanese laundry expert Hana explains that functional quick-dry underwear and sportswear, despite being thin and light, are actually made of multiple fiber layers:

The layer closest to the skin uses thicker fibers.

Moving outward, the fibers become finer.

This design utilizes the "capillary effect" to wick sweat from the thick inner fibers to the fine outer fibers, where it evaporates quickly, keeping skin dry.

However, this multi-layer fiber structure, combined with polyester's tendency to absorb sebum (skin oils), causes sweat oils and proteins to get trapped deep within the fibers. Regular laundry detergents struggle to penetrate fully, and over time, this creates a stubborn, increasingly smelly odor.

Wash Immediately After Removing, Don't Leave Overnight

Hana points out that leaving clothes soiled with sebum and sweat allows odor-causing bacteria to multiply rapidly. These bacteria can form a tough "biofilm" deep within the fibers – like "dental plaque hardening into tartar" – after which laundry detergent cannot penetrate, making the odor difficult to remove even with bleach. Therefore, wash clothes as soon as possible after taking them off; do not let them sit overnight.

3-Step Deodorizing Method: Weak Alkaline Powder Detergent, Oxygen Bleach, and Cationic Soap

For lingering odors already trapped in quick-dry clothes, Hana proposes three methods:

1. Use Weak Alkaline Powder Detergent

Sweat and sebum are acidic. Using a weak alkaline detergent (opposite pH) neutralizes and removes dirt more effectively. Neutral liquid detergents are generally weaker. Powdered weak alkaline detergents are recommended. However, powdered detergents often contain optical brighteners, which are not suitable for colored clothes. Look for eco-friendly, fluorescent brightener-free powdered detergent when purchasing.

2. Soak with Oxygen Bleach for Sterilization

If odors are noticeable, detergent alone is insufficient; soaking with bleach is also needed. Use oxygen bleach (powder form). Do not use chlorine bleach (destroys clothing color) or liquid bleach (weaker cleaning power).

Method:

Dissolve oxygen bleach in hot water (above 50°C / 122°F).

Soak the clothes for 1-2 hours.

Put the clothes in the washing machine and wash on a normal cycle.

Effectiveness: Hot water generates oxygen bubbles that help loosen and lift sebum and dirt, effectively removing odors.

3. Cationic (Inverse) Soap for Stubborn Biofilm

If odors persist after the above steps, a biofilm has formed. This requires medical-grade "cationic soap," often used by medical staff as a disinfectant before surgery. It has no cleaning power itself, but its sterilizing ability is stronger than regular "antibacterial" products.

Method:

Dilute cationic soap 500 times with water and soak the clothes.

Soak cotton/linen for about 2 hours; soak polyester for about 6 hours (soak overnight and handle in the morning).

Because cationic soap reduces the cleaning power of laundry detergent, rinse thoroughly with clean water.

Then put clothes in the washing machine and wash normally with laundry detergent.

Odor Troubles Others

People often don't notice their own odor, but it can be troublesome for those around them. While the dryness and comfort of quick-dry clothes are important, proper cleaning and maintenance are essential to wear them with confidence, keeping every piece of athletic wear fresh and odor-free.

Sources: Laundry Expert Hana, sugar_sweet_evildoer @ Threads



