Hot drinks in paper cups release microplastics linked to brain damage and dementia risk, nutritionist warns

Hong Kong's fast-paced work culture makes a takeaway hot coffee or milk tea a morning ritual for many. Many people believe paper cups are more environmentally friendly and safer than plastic ones. However, a nutritionist warns that long-term consumption of hot beverages from paper cups may lead to the ingestion of harmful substances, increasing the risk of brain damage and dementia.

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Nutritionist Chui Sze-ga explains that to prevent leakage, the inner wall of paper cups is typically coated with a "plastic lining," commonly made of low-density polyethylene (LDPE, or plastic #4). While this lining is relatively stable at low or room temperatures, when hot water or hot coffee is poured in, the heat can degrade the plastic lining, releasing microplastic particles that mix into the beverage.

How Do Microplastics Damage the Brain?

The human body is equipped with the blood-brain barrier (BBB) as a protective mechanism, filtering substances that enter brain tissue from the blood. However, nano-sized plastic particles are extremely small, allowing them a high chance of bypassing this barrier, penetrating the brain, and becoming difficult to remove.

According to a study in the top medical journal Nature Medicine, brain samples from dementia (e.g., Alzheimer's disease) patients contained microplastic concentrations up to 10 times higher than those in the general population. The threats microplastics pose to the brain include:

Inducing Chronic Inflammation: Immune cells treat the particles as invaders, leading to long-term inflammation in brain tissue.

Disrupting Energy Metabolism: Damaging the mitochondrial function of nerve cells, causing abnormal energy supply.

Increasing Risk of Neurodegenerative Diseases: Evidence linking microplastics to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's is accumulating.

To reduce microplastic intake, the nutritionist suggests establishing three lines of defense through daily habits:

Bring Your Own Reusable Cup: When buying takeaway hot drinks, try to use a reusable cup made of stainless steel or glass.

Reduce Takeaway Plastic Containers: When buying hot soup or noodles, also consider bringing your own reusable containers or utensils.

Choose Dine-In: If bringing a reusable cup is inconvenient, opt to dine in and request that the establishment use ceramic or porcelain cups and bowls.

Dementia: Early, Middle, and Late Stage Symptoms

According to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, dementia is a degenerative brain disease caused by the deterioration of brain nerve cells, affecting memory, comprehension, language, learning, calculation, and judgment. Some individuals may also experience changes in mood, behavior, and perception. It is estimated that among Hong Kong residents aged 70 or above, 1 in 6 women and 1 in 10 men have dementia.

Based on different causes, the most common form is Alzheimer's disease, accounting for about 74% of cases, followed by vascular dementia at about 22%. Other forms, such as frontotemporal dementia, account for about 4%.

Early Stage (Years 1-2): At this stage, family and friends often mistake symptoms for normal aging. Symptoms include:

Loss of short-term memory

Difficulty expressing or understanding abstract concepts (e.g., expressing physical discomfort or feelings)

Unpredictable mood swings or behavioral changes

Difficulty learning new things or following complex instructions

Reduced judgment. Basic self-care activities are manageable but may require reminders.

Middle Stage (Years 2-5): As the condition progresses, early difficulties become more pronounced. Symptoms include:

Confusion between long-term memories and current reality; occasional trouble finding the right words

Personality and behavioral changes; prone to emotional instability

Need for assistance with daily self-care activities.

Late Stage (After Year 5): The patient becomes almost entirely dependent on others and unable to care for themselves. Symptoms include:

Severe memory loss, even forgetting familiar people and things

Decline in physical activity and mental state

Inability to express themselves or communicate effectively

Inability to manage daily life, requiring long-term care

Disrupted circadian rhythms (sleep-wake cycle)







Source: Hong Kong Hospital Authority



