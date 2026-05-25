Elderly's concerns: Does microwave radiation cause cancer?

A recent post on the LIHKG discussion forum raised a common household question: "Why are older people so resistant to using microwaves?" The user noted, "We have a microwave at home, but the older folks insist on steaming everything. It takes them 10 minutes to heat up food, but I can do it in 30 seconds with the microwave." The post sparked a heated discussion among netizens, with some bluntly calling it an "outdated mindset." Read on for details.

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The forum post, titled "Why are older people so resistant to using microwaves?" sought to understand the reasons behind this reluctance. One netizen commented, "Radiation – they think eating too much food cooked this way will cook their stomach and cause cancer. That's the typical outdated mindset." This reflects that some older adults still hold onto old beliefs and harbor fears about how microwaves actually work.

Beyond health concerns, other netizens approached the issue from the perspective of food quality. "To be fair, sometimes microwaved food is a bit drier. But aside from that, I don't see any downsides." Another said, "Microwaved food really is drier and doesn't taste as good." Dryness due to moisture loss during microwave heating is a significant reason why many prefer the more time-consuming method of steaming.

One user speculated, "Maybe older people just like their food really hot. They feel the microwave heats it for too short a time, and the food gets cold after just a couple of bites. That's why they prefer steaming, thinking it keeps the heat more even and longer." However, another quickly countered, "Does food steamed to 100°C cool down faster than food microwaved to 100°C?" arguing that the cooling rate has no direct relation to the heating method. This sparked a lively debate between the two sides.

How Microwaves Work: Center for Food Safety Explains

The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) explains that microwave ovens are now very common in most households and restaurants. Microwave ovens operate by using microwave radiation to penetrate food. When food comes into contact with microwaves, the absorbed energy causes polar molecules (such as water molecules) and ionic compounds (such as dissolved salts) to rotate/vibrate, generating heat that kills foodborne pathogens. Compared to frying or oven roasting, microwave cooking uses lower temperatures (typically not exceeding 100°C), which helps reduce the production of potentially carcinogenic substances.

However, because microwave penetration is low, it primarily heats the outer layer of food quickly. The rest of the food is cooked mainly by heat conducted from the hot outer layer. Therefore, microwaving may not be suitable for cooking poultry stuffed with other ingredients or large cuts of meat, as the central portions may not reach temperatures high enough to kill harmful bacteria.

Is Microwaving Food Carcinogenic? A Nutritionist Debunks the Myth

Nutritionist Lau Ka-wai once posted on her Facebook page that many people worry about reduced nutritional value or even cancer risk when using microwaves to heat food. However, she says there is no need for excessive concern for the following reasons:

Myth 1: Does microwaving food reduce its nutritional value?

Lau indicates that compared to cooking methods like steaming with an electric cooker or boiling (blanching), microwaving can better preserve the nutritional value of food. Methods like boiling and steaming, being longer processes, can easily lead to the loss of B vitamins and Vitamin C.

Because microwaving takes less time, it reduces nutrient degradation, prevents the loss of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, and preserves more phytochemicals and trace elements.

Myth 2: Does microwaving food increase cancer risk? Neglecting this one thing is more harmful to health.

Lau points out that rather than worrying about radiation from microwaves, we should pay more attention to the type of food being heated. She cautions that frequently eating microwave meals high in salt, carbohydrates, and low in fiber can lead to malnutrition and negatively impact health.







Sources: LIHKG Discussion Forum, AI-generated images



