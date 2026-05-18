Sperm count have dropped 60%: Scientists warn of environmental crisis

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14-05-2026 12:00 HKT
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Khan Heeba Lazmi
Scientists and medical experts consistently observe a general downward trend in male fertility worldwide. However, the reasons behind this remain puzzling. Various theories circulate online, with some blaming phone radiation and others electric vehicles. But experts state: "Reality is always more complex than imagination." What is happening to men's "sperm troops"? Why have they "drastically shrunk"?
A large-scale study published in 2017 in the Oxford Journal: Human Reproduction Update found that since 1973, sperm counts in Western countries have fallen by nearly 60%. Updated data from 2023 confirmed these results. Epidemiologist Hagai Levine warns that if the issue is not addressed, it could even affect human survival. He uses the metaphor of a "canary in a coal mine" to describe the current sperm count situation, suggesting that "our current environment must have a major problem."
However, these findings have also been disputed by other research. A 2025 analysis by the Cleveland Clinic of studies over the past 53 years found that sperm counts have remained stable. "There is no evidence that a decline in sperm count is leading to a precipitous decline in fertility," noted Dr. Scott Lundy, a reproductive urologist at the Cleveland Clinic and lead author of the study. "The vast majority of men, even those with a modest decline in sperm count, can still get pregnant without issue."
Dr. Alex Robles, of the Columbia University Fertility Center in New York, states that clinically, more and more couples' infertility is being linked to the male partner – with "male factor" issues accounting for at least one-third of cases. What factors are making sperm sluggish and weak?
Robles points out another common misconception is that infertility is primarily a female problem. In fact, male factors account for one-third to one-half of all infertility cases, so there is a significant chance infertility is caused by the male partner.
Many "supplements" on the market claim to increase sperm count, but experts say there is no strong scientific evidence to support these claims. Rather than wasting money, it's better to focus on managing lifestyle habits.
Experts agree on starting with the following:
If you and your partner have been trying for a while without good news, don't hesitate to seek professional help early – starting with an evaluation including semen analysis, hormonal testing, medical history review, and a discussion of lifestyle factors.
Source: New York Post