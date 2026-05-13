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WELLNESS

Research shows being a fan is a cost-effective health investment - Stable fans have 29% lower mortality rate

WELLNESS
25 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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In Hong Kong, whether you're a fan of a specific singer, actor, or girl group, don't worry that staying up all night queuing for concerts is a waste of life. Research suggests that being a fan is actually an extremely cost-effective health investment, with stable fans experiencing a 29% lower mortality rate.

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Being a Fan Helps Extend Lifespan and Activate the Brain

A university study involving 100,000 people found that "those who are fans" had a 29% lower mortality rate, and being a fan for 5 years could even extend lifespan by about 3.2 months. Even more remarkably, looking at photos of idols can stimulate significant brain wave fluctuations, helping to enhance cognitive function, concentration, and prevent dementia. For fans, idols are not just a source of entertainment on screen, but truly the "best medicine" for protecting physical and mental health.

Looking at Idols Is Like Ingesting Vitamin E – Keeps You Looking Younger

Brain scientist Nobuko Nakano points out that fans tend to look younger. Scientific evidence confirms: engaging in fan activities brings happiness and satisfaction, which produces serotonin. About 15 hours after serotonin is produced, it converts into melatonin, and melatonin's antioxidant effect is twice that of Vitamin E, thus improving skin quality.

Watching Concerts Releases Anti-Aging Hormones

The body's secretion of "cortisol" destroys collagen and causes aging. However, a study of 120 concert audience members found that after watching a performance, cortisol secretion decreased, while DHEA, a hormone related to aging and immunity, increased. This phenomenon not only fights aging, but DHEA also helps enhance long-term memory, greatly benefiting language learning. Simultaneously, research by renowned physician Dr. Osami Kajimoto confirmed that the more time spent being a fan, the more it alleviates daily life fatigue. Among fans who spend over 2 hours daily on fan activities, 97.9% reported relief from fatigue.

The research states, "The more idols you support, the more fatigue you can relieve." People who support groups of 6 or more members experienced significantly greater fatigue relief than those supporting "solo debut" idols. Furthermore, being a fan promotes dopamine secretion, effectively preventing depression and reducing stress. This psychological satisfaction reduces the probability of cardiovascular diseases like myocardial infarction by 40% to 45%.


 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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