How long does sunscreen last after opening? Doctor shares 3 ways to check

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Summer is here, UV rays are getting stronger, and improper protection can harm the skin. Experts point out that doing good sun protection is key to protecting skin in summer. So how long can sunscreen last after opening? A doctor shares 3 ways to check, and warns against using it in one particular condition.
According to a CCTV News report, Dr. Li Wen-hai, Chief Physician of the Dermatology Department at Peking University People's Hospital, stated that in daily life, sun protection methods include physical protection and applying sunscreen. Ultraviolet rays in sunlight, especially UVA and UVB, cause skin aging, wrinkles, and sunspots, so sun protection is crucial. He recommends using physical sun protection methods such as wearing sun hats, sunglasses, or sun-protective masks, and some people even use umbrellas – quadruple-layer protection. If you find physical protection too cumbersome during exercise, you can use sunscreen.
Many people look for leftover sunscreen from last summer, wanting to use it but worrying about reduced effectiveness. Li suggests several simple methods to determine if sunscreen stored for a while still offers protection:
Li notes that different groups and skin types require different sun protection approaches. He highlights that the following special groups need particular attention to sun protection:
Li explains that when choosing a sunscreen, there are requirements for the sun protection factor (SPF). For routine daily activities, choose a sunscreen with SPF greater than 30 and PA greater than two plus signs (++). For activities under intense sunlight, it is recommended to use a sunscreen with SPF greater than 50 and PA greater than three plus signs (+++).
Source: CCTV News