logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Expert shares one simple trick for burnt, sticky pans: Let boiling water do the work

WELLNESS
49 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

A burnt, sticky pan bottom is definitely a dishwashing nightmare. Many people instinctively grab a scouring pad and scrub vigorously, resulting in sore hands and potentially scratching the pan's coating. In fact, dealing with stubborn stuck-on residue doesn't require brute force. An expert shares one ingenious trick to make burnt-on grime dissolve and peel away on its own in just a few minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to Delish, cleaning a pan after it's been coated with caramel, sticky caramel sauce, or any thick sauce is a nightmare. Many people's first reaction is to grab a wet scouring pad and scrub hard. The result? Sore hands and a potentially scratched pan coating. In reality, you don't need Herculean effort to deal with these stubborn sugar-based residues. By using one simple method, you can save significant time and energy, allowing the stubborn burnt residue to peel off automatically:

1 Genius Trick to Easily Remove Stubborn Burnt Pan Residue

  1. Add enough water to the burnt or sticky pan. The water level must completely submerge all the sticky or burnt residue.
  2. Return the pan to the stove and heat over low heat until the water comes to a gentle boil. If you used silicone spatulas, spoons, whisks, or turners that are also coated in sticky sauce during cooking, put them in the pan as well, ensuring all sticky parts are fully submerged in the hot water.
  3. Because sugar dissolves easily in hot water, as the water temperature rises, the hard, stuck-on caramel or sauce will begin to dissolve and loosen. Within just a few minutes, you'll visibly see the sticky layer slowly melt and detach from the pan bottom and utensils.
  4. Once all the residue has loosened, use a silicone spatula to gently scrape it away. Finally, carefully pour out the hot water, add a little dish soap, and quickly wash the pan and utensils to remove any remaining sugar and grease. That's it!


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chicken breast fights fatigue and protects the nervous system: Cooking methods to lock in nutrients
WELLNESS
49 mins ago
Stop using plastic wrap to freeze meat: Expert recommends 1 alternative to prevent freezer burn and nutrient loss
WELLNESS
16-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Daily 10-minute "zero-sweat fat loss method" can reduce waistline by 5cm
WELLNESS
14-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Nutritionist lists 8 anti-inflammatory foods - Is eating raw bell peppers effective?
WELLNESS
14-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Research shows being a fan is a cost-effective health investment - Stable fans have 29% lower mortality rate
WELLNESS
13-05-2026 12:00 HKT
"Short video syndrome" on the rise: Ophthalmologist warns of soaring myopia in teens
WELLNESS
12-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Constipation affects 1 in 7 HKers: Surgeon warns it could signal colorectal cancer or Parkinson's
WELLNESS
12-05-2026 12:00 HKT
How long does sunscreen last after opening? Doctor shares 3 ways to check
WELLNESS
11-05-2026 12:00 HKT
70 y/o footballer and part-time actor: "Old age isn't about waiting for illness"
WELLNESS
11-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Closing washing machine lid after use creates breeding ground for cold - Expert shares 5 prevention tips
WELLNESS
10-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Viral video shows Trump checking documents during a state banquet with President Xi
WORLD
15 hours ago
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun takes selfie with Musk goes viral online
CHINA
14-05-2026 23:39 HKT
Hong Kong: a familiar, trusted partner for Australian businesses
PEOPLE
11-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.