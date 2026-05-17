Expert shares one simple trick for burnt, sticky pans: Let boiling water do the work

A burnt, sticky pan bottom is definitely a dishwashing nightmare. Many people instinctively grab a scouring pad and scrub vigorously, resulting in sore hands and potentially scratching the pan's coating. In fact, dealing with stubborn stuck-on residue doesn't require brute force. An expert shares one ingenious trick to make burnt-on grime dissolve and peel away on its own in just a few minutes.

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According to Delish, cleaning a pan after it's been coated with caramel, sticky caramel sauce, or any thick sauce is a nightmare. Many people's first reaction is to grab a wet scouring pad and scrub hard. The result? Sore hands and a potentially scratched pan coating. In reality, you don't need Herculean effort to deal with these stubborn sugar-based residues. By using one simple method, you can save significant time and energy, allowing the stubborn burnt residue to peel off automatically:

1 Genius Trick to Easily Remove Stubborn Burnt Pan Residue

Add enough water to the burnt or sticky pan. The water level must completely submerge all the sticky or burnt residue. Return the pan to the stove and heat over low heat until the water comes to a gentle boil. If you used silicone spatulas, spoons, whisks, or turners that are also coated in sticky sauce during cooking, put them in the pan as well, ensuring all sticky parts are fully submerged in the hot water. Because sugar dissolves easily in hot water, as the water temperature rises, the hard, stuck-on caramel or sauce will begin to dissolve and loosen. Within just a few minutes, you'll visibly see the sticky layer slowly melt and detach from the pan bottom and utensils. Once all the residue has loosened, use a silicone spatula to gently scrape it away. Finally, carefully pour out the hot water, add a little dish soap, and quickly wash the pan and utensils to remove any remaining sugar and grease. That's it!



