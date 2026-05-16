Stop using plastic wrap to freeze meat: Expert recommends 1 alternative to prevent freezer burn and nutrient loss

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by
Khan Heeba Lazmi
Many people habitually wrap fresh meat in plastic wrap before placing it in the freezer – but this is a big mistake! An expert points out that using one specific item to wrap food not only prevents spoilage but also enables rapid freezing and thawing.
According to the Japanese website “grape”, many people wrap fresh meat or other ingredients in plastic wrap and then freeze them for later use. In fact, wrapping meat in plastic wrap degrades its texture. Experts strongly recommend using aluminum foil (tin foil) to freeze meat for two major advantages:
The grape website explains that freezer burn refers to the phenomenon where the surface of frozen food becomes discolored and its texture changes due to drying out. The three main causes of freezer burn are:
Many people mistakenly believe that aluminum foil cannot cling to food as tightly as plastic wrap. However, the grape website points out that by changing your wrapping technique, the airtightness of aluminum foil is surprisingly effective:
Place the meat in the center of the foil, fold the foil over to tightly wrap the entire piece of meat, then tightly fold and press down the edges of the remaining three sides (left, right, top). This wrapping method, shaped like a "コ" (Japanese katakana 'ko'), is called the "コ-shaped wrap" and achieves excellent sealing.
The grape website also reminds users of two critical safety precautions when using aluminum foil for freezing and thawing food: