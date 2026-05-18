1 McDonald's "Samurai Burger Series" meal exceeds 1000 calories - Nutritionist recommends a healthier swap

Read More
Daily 10-minute "zero-sweat fat loss method" can reduce waistline by 5cm
14-05-2026 12:00 HKT
by
Khan Heeba Lazmi
Every spring, McDonald's "Samurai Burger Series" makes a highly anticipated return, attracting many eager customers. Alongside the classic Samurai Burger, Egg Samurai Burger, and Double Egg Samurai Burger, several Japanese limited-time items have been launched, including Japanese Sweet Curry Chicken Wings, Matcha Mochi Triangle Pie, and Mochi Sesame Sundae. While these seasonal treats satisfy taste buds, their calorie content is notable. Nutritionist Sharon Lo recently shared the calorie counts of 6 items on Instagram for reference.
(Ranked from highest to lowest calorie)
*Approximate food exchange: 3 grains + 5 proteins + 6 fats*
*Approximate food exchange: 3 grains + 3 proteins + 4 fats*
*Approximate food exchange: 3 grains + 2 proteins + 3 fats*
*Approximate food exchange: 4 grains + 3 fats*
*Approximate food exchange: 1 grain + 2 proteins + 2 fats*
*Approximate food exchange: 2 grains + 3 fats*
Sharon notes: "An Egg Samurai Burger meal (including a medium fries, ~313 kcal) totals over 1000 kcal and contains about 10 teaspoons of oil." This can be considered a calorie bomb. For an average adult, the calorie and fat intake from just this single meal is already quite alarming, accounting for most of the daily recommended intake.
For those currently in a weight loss phase who still wish to enjoy these limited-time items, the nutritionist offers simple alternatives. She suggests swapping the side to a Corn Cup and choosing a sugar-free beverage. These two simple swaps can save about 300 calories.
Source: Nutritionist Sharon Lo (Authorized for reprint)