1 McDonald's "Samurai Burger Series" meal exceeds 1000 calories - Nutritionist recommends a healthier swap

Every spring, McDonald's "Samurai Burger Series" makes a highly anticipated return, attracting many eager customers. Alongside the classic Samurai Burger, Egg Samurai Burger, and Double Egg Samurai Burger, several Japanese limited-time items have been launched, including Japanese Sweet Curry Chicken Wings, Matcha Mochi Triangle Pie, and Mochi Sesame Sundae. While these seasonal treats satisfy taste buds, their calorie content is notable. Nutritionist Sharon Lo recently shared the calorie counts of 6 items on Instagram for reference.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

(Ranked from highest to lowest calorie)

1. Double Egg Samurai Burger – 782 kcal

*Approximate food exchange: 3 grains + 5 proteins + 6 fats*

2. Egg Samurai Burger – 586 kcal

*Approximate food exchange: 3 grains + 3 proteins + 4 fats*

3. Samurai Burger – 442 kcal

*Approximate food exchange: 3 grains + 2 proteins + 3 fats*

4. Mochi Sesame Sundae – 374 kcal

*Approximate food exchange: 4 grains + 3 fats*

5. Japanese Sweet Curry Chicken Wings (2 pieces) – 266 kcal

*Approximate food exchange: 1 grain + 2 proteins + 2 fats*

6. Matcha Mochi Triangle Pie – 265 kcal

*Approximate food exchange: 2 grains + 3 fats*

Egg Samurai Burger Meal Exceeds 1000 Calories

Sharon notes: "An Egg Samurai Burger meal (including a medium fries, ~313 kcal) totals over 1000 kcal and contains about 10 teaspoons of oil." This can be considered a calorie bomb. For an average adult, the calorie and fat intake from just this single meal is already quite alarming, accounting for most of the daily recommended intake.

2 Simple Swaps Can Save 300 Calories

For those currently in a weight loss phase who still wish to enjoy these limited-time items, the nutritionist offers simple alternatives. She suggests swapping the side to a Corn Cup and choosing a sugar-free beverage. These two simple swaps can save about 300 calories.

Source: Nutritionist Sharon Lo (Authorized for reprint)



