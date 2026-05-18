logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

1 McDonald's "Samurai Burger Series" meal exceeds 1000 calories - Nutritionist recommends a healthier swap

WELLNESS
9 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

Every spring, McDonald's "Samurai Burger Series" makes a highly anticipated return, attracting many eager customers. Alongside the classic Samurai Burger, Egg Samurai Burger, and Double Egg Samurai Burger, several Japanese limited-time items have been launched, including Japanese Sweet Curry Chicken Wings, Matcha Mochi Triangle Pie, and Mochi Sesame Sundae. While these seasonal treats satisfy taste buds, their calorie content is notable. Nutritionist Sharon Lo recently shared the calorie counts of 6 items on Instagram for reference.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

(Ranked from highest to lowest calorie)

1. Double Egg Samurai Burger – 782 kcal

*Approximate food exchange: 3 grains + 5 proteins + 6 fats*

2. Egg Samurai Burger – 586 kcal

*Approximate food exchange: 3 grains + 3 proteins + 4 fats*

3. Samurai Burger – 442 kcal

*Approximate food exchange: 3 grains + 2 proteins + 3 fats*

4. Mochi Sesame Sundae – 374 kcal

*Approximate food exchange: 4 grains + 3 fats*

5. Japanese Sweet Curry Chicken Wings (2 pieces) – 266 kcal

*Approximate food exchange: 1 grain + 2 proteins + 2 fats*

6. Matcha Mochi Triangle Pie – 265 kcal

*Approximate food exchange: 2 grains + 3 fats*

Egg Samurai Burger Meal Exceeds 1000 Calories

Sharon notes: "An Egg Samurai Burger meal (including a medium fries, ~313 kcal) totals over 1000 kcal and contains about 10 teaspoons of oil." This can be considered a calorie bomb. For an average adult, the calorie and fat intake from just this single meal is already quite alarming, accounting for most of the daily recommended intake.

2 Simple Swaps Can Save 300 Calories

For those currently in a weight loss phase who still wish to enjoy these limited-time items, the nutritionist offers simple alternatives. She suggests swapping the side to a Corn Cup and choosing a sugar-free beverage. These two simple swaps can save about 300 calories.

 

 

Source: Nutritionist Sharon Lo (Authorized for reprint)


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sperm count have dropped 60%: Scientists warn of environmental crisis
WELLNESS
9 mins ago
Chicken breast fights fatigue and protects the nervous system: Cooking methods to lock in nutrients
WELLNESS
17-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Expert shares one simple trick for burnt, sticky pans: Let boiling water do the work
WELLNESS
17-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Stop using plastic wrap to freeze meat: Expert recommends 1 alternative to prevent freezer burn and nutrient loss
WELLNESS
16-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Nutritionist lists 8 anti-inflammatory foods - Is eating raw bell peppers effective?
WELLNESS
14-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Daily 10-minute "zero-sweat fat loss method" can reduce waistline by 5cm
WELLNESS
14-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Research shows being a fan is a cost-effective health investment - Stable fans have 29% lower mortality rate
WELLNESS
13-05-2026 12:00 HKT
"Short video syndrome" on the rise: Ophthalmologist warns of soaring myopia in teens
WELLNESS
12-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Constipation affects 1 in 7 HKers: Surgeon warns it could signal colorectal cancer or Parkinson's
WELLNESS
12-05-2026 12:00 HKT
How long does sunscreen last after opening? Doctor shares 3 ways to check
WELLNESS
11-05-2026 12:00 HKT
(Video) Teenager hit by car while photographing bus with idol advertisement in Cheung Sha Wan
NEWS
7 hours ago
Seventh suspect in 1999 Sham Shui Po news vendor murder arrested, one still on the run
NEWS
22 hours ago
Political and business elite bid farewell to late Stanley Ho’s daughter Maisy Ho
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.