logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

"Short video syndrome" on the rise: Ophthalmologist warns of soaring myopia in teens

WELLNESS
48 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

In Hong Kong, whether on the MTR or in restaurants, it is common to see people completely absorbed in watching short videos (Reels/TikTok) on their phones. Dr. Li Sheng-da, Chief of the General Ophthalmology Department at Asia University Hospital, warns that there is an increasing trend of "Short Video Syndrome" and strongly recommends following the "20-20-20" eye care rule.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Staring at Screens for Long Periods Reduces Blink Rate to 5 Times Per Minute

Li points out that the main reason for the increase in patients with Short Video Syndrome is that the human eye structure is not designed to handle long periods of close-up, high-brightness visual tasks. When staring at a screen, the blink rate drops from 20 times per minute to just 5 times, causing tear film evaporation and leading to dry eye syndrome. Many people habitually watch short videos in dim light or before sleep. The rapid movements, exaggerated sounds, and visual effects cause pupils to dilate and light intake to surge, preventing the eye muscles from relaxing and creating a vicious cycle.

Secondary-School Student's Myopia Soars to 800 Degrees

Clinically, there are concerning cases: a Form 5 (junior/senior secondary) student named "Xiao Fei" spent 3 to 4 hours daily watching short videos, and her myopia soared to 800 degrees within two years. Another 28-year-old salesperson developed symptoms of pre-presbyopia (early farsightedness) after watching short videos before sleep. Li notes that traditional drama binge-watchers still take breaks between episodes, but short video users find it hard to resist the endless stream of content, leading to eye strain. As fatigue accumulates, vision may become intermittently blurred, eventually progressing to severe migraines, shoulder tightness, and nausea.

The 20-20-20 Eye Care Rule

Li emphasizes that "prevention is better than cure" and strongly recommends implementing the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes of screen use, look away from the screen for 20 seconds at something 20 feet (approximately 182.88 cm) away. This simple far-distance gazing effectively relaxes the tense ciliary muscles.

Additionally, cultivate the habit of blinking more often to maintain a healthy tear film, and ensure a viewing distance of at least 30 cm (about 12 inches) when reading or using a phone. Pay attention to indoor lighting and avoid using phones after lights are turned off. Increase outdoor activities whenever possible. If you notice any eye abnormalities, schedule regular dilated fundus examinations. If severe dry eye is present, intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy may be needed to improve meibomian gland function. Li specifically reminds the public not to buy soothing eye drops with unknown ingredients, as they may mask underlying conditions or cause secondary harm due to side effects.


 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Constipation affects 1 in 7 HKers: Surgeon warns it could signal colorectal cancer or Parkinson's
WELLNESS
48 mins ago
How long does sunscreen last after opening? Doctor shares 3 ways to check
WELLNESS
11-05-2026 12:00 HKT
70 y/o footballer and part-time actor: "Old age isn't about waiting for illness"
WELLNESS
11-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Closing washing machine lid after use creates breeding ground for cold - Expert shares 5 prevention tips
WELLNESS
10-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Actress Yang Mi suffers facial burns from steam eye mask: Doctor warns of low-temperature burn risks
WELLNESS
10-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Onions with vast health benefits - Doctor recommends 3 tips to cut onions tear-free
WELLNESS
09-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Japan's measles outbreak surges past 360 cases - Tokyo and Kanto region worst hit
WELLNESS
09-05-2026 12:00 HKT
The 5cm lift: Activating your entire body's muscles
WELLNESS
08-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Korean celebrities swear by peanut butter and apple diet - Doctor explains why it works
WELLNESS
08-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Can showering before bed affect sleep? Chinese medicine doctor explains optimal timing and water temperature
WELLNESS
07-05-2026 12:00 HKT
(File photo)
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says 
NEWS
23 hours ago
Calls for phased approach as Hong Kong nears ride-hailing licensing launch
NEWS
11-05-2026 12:37 HKT
The Lamma Winds was permanently closed on 11 May 2026. HK Electric Managing Director Mr. Francis C. Y. Cheng (4th from right) and colleagues from the Generation Division paid tribute to the “big wind turbine”.
Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.