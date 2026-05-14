Daily 10-minute "zero-sweat fat loss method" can reduce waistline by 5cm

Office workers who work from 9 to 5 often feel too tired after work to exercise. A fitness YouTube channel shares a "Zero-Sweat Fat Loss Method" – just 10 minutes daily without breaking a sweat can effectively slim the waistline and improve constipation and water retention. It can be done easily at home, making it especially suitable for women experiencing metabolic decline around menopause and those with knee discomfort who cannot run or jump.

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The Japanese fitness YouTube channel "Muscle Watching" has filmed a series of body-shaping exercises for menopausal women. One routine, the "Menopause Lying Down Weight Loss Method," is specifically designed for menopausal women experiencing metabolic decline and increased abdominal fat accumulation. Just 10 minutes daily reportedly reduces the waistline by 5 centimeters. The core of this method is not complex movements, but breathing rhythm. As long as you coordinate your breath with core engagement, you can burn fat even while lying down.

The channel explains: inhale through your nose, exhale through your mouth. Engage your core as you exhale and return to the starting position as you inhale. This naturally awakens the deep core muscles and the muscles around the pelvis. This slow-paced exercise is particularly useful for people with declining metabolism who easily accumulate fat in the abdomen. It can be combined with the following 4 training movements:

4 "Zero-Sweat Fat Loss Method" Training Moves

Glute Bridge: Lie flat with feet on the floor. Exhale as you slowly lift your hips, then inhale as you slowly lower back down. Squeeze your glutes throughout, avoiding using your lower back. This move stimulates the glutes and hamstrings, promoting lower body circulation, especially helpful for those who sit for long periods and suffer from water retention. Leg Raise Core Training: Exhale as you slowly raise both legs to a 90-degree angle. Keeping your body still, gently swing your legs side to side while engaging your core throughout. This move precisely targets the lower abs and deep core, particularly effective for reducing lower belly protrusion. It also promotes intestinal motility and relieves constipation. Single-Leg Glute Bridge + Leg Opening: For an advanced variation, add the single-leg glute bridge to enhance glute and leg stability. The leg opening movement targets the inner thighs; exhale to engage and bring the legs together, improving the appearance of relaxed inner thigh muscles. Toe-Touch Core Exercise: Lie flat with feet on the floor, spread to shoulder-width distance. Keep your abs tight and gently swing your legs side to side. This move targets the oblique muscles (side abs), helping to create a more defined waist.

The 4 training movements of the "Zero-Sweat Fat Loss Method" can be done entirely on a yoga mat or on a bed. This method is especially suitable for the following people:

Women around menopause experiencing metabolic decline

Those with knee discomfort who cannot perform running or jumping exercises

Office workers who sit for long periods and suffer from lower body water retention

Postpartum mothers with loose abdominal muscles







Source: YouTube channel "Muscle Watching"



