Onions with vast health benefits - Doctor recommends 3 tips to cut onions tear-free

Onions are not only a versatile, everyday ingredient in most households, but they are also great for fighting inflammation and protecting cardiovascular health. However, chopping onions always makes people tear up. A doctor shares 4 tips to chop onions without crying, along with 3 onion-based recipes to help build a strong and healthy body.

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Dr. Lau Pok-yan, a specialist in nutritional and functional medicine, posted on his Facebook page that onions are not just a supporting player in the kitchen. They are actually an ingredient with significant nutritional and healing potential. One of the most important components in onions is the powerful antioxidant quercetin, which has excellent anti-inflammatory and cardiovascular-protective effects. In addition, onions contain the following 3 core nutrients and benefits:

Sulfides: Help detoxify the body, fight bacteria, and effectively protect blood vessel health.

Prebiotics (oligosaccharides): Help cultivate beneficial gut bacteria.

Vitamin C and Potassium: Boost overall immunity and help regulate blood pressure.

Lau explains that when onions are cut, they release volatile sulfur compounds that strongly irritate the eyes, causing them to produce tears. To chop onions easily without tearing up, he shares 4 simple and highly effective tips:

Refrigerate first, then chop. Use a sharp knife. Chop near running water (turn on the faucet). Wear glasses or goggles.

Is It Better to Eat Onions Raw or Cooked? The Benefits of Red and White Onions Differ

Liu says both have advantages, and it's best to pair them together:

Raw onions: Retain more quercetin and sulfides, offering stronger antioxidant effects.

Cooked onions: Cooking significantly reduces their pungency, making them milder, easier to digest, and sweeter, thus more palatable. If you have a sensitive stomach, it's recommended to eat more cooked onions.

Additionally, the common onion varieties found in markets are purple and white, and they differ in both effects and culinary uses:

Purple/Red Onions: Rich in anthocyanins, giving them stronger antioxidant capacity than white onions. They have a spicier flavor, making them very suitable for eating raw.

White Onions: Sweeter and milder, making them excellent for stir-frying or stewing.

3 Recommended Onion Dishes: One Soup Warms the Stomach

Finally, Lau also shares 3 simple, healthy, and delicious onion dishes:

Scrambled Eggs with Onions: The perfect, simple, everyday home-style dish. Scrambled Eggs with Tomatoes and Onions: Provides high-quality protein and potent lycopene, especially suitable for those who tire easily. French Onion Soup: Slowly simmered for a rich, deep flavor, this soup is especially good for warming the stomach.



