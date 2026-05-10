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WELLNESS

Actress Yang Mi suffers facial burns from steam eye mask: Doctor warns of low-temperature burn risks

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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To relieve dry eyes and fatigue, many people habitually use steam eye masks before sleep or during rest. But if used improperly, these eye care products can turn from a "savior" into a "culprit." Mainland Chinese actress Yang Mi recently suffered burns from a steam eye mask, posting photos of the injury on Weibo with the humorous caption: "The steam eye mask bit me." In the photos, her cheek appears red and swollen, narrowly escaping disfigurement!

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The Beijing Fire Department subsequently issued a reminder that while most products heat to an average temperature between 40°C and 43°C, some products can reach temperatures close to 58°C. Consumers must be extra cautious when selecting these products. Another actress, Zhang Xin-yi, also shared her painful experience, saying, "I have also been burned by these. This is a low-temperature burn. You must be very careful."

Improper Use or Excessive Temperature Can Cause Eye Injury

Taiwanese ophthalmologist Dr. Gao Pilin points out that disposable steam eye masks typically reach about 40°C. Brief application generally does not cause burns. If an injury occurs, patients usually experience persistent stinging, redness, swelling, light sensitivity, or blurred vision. Dr. Gao particularly reminds that while a warm compress eye mask does not directly cause retinal tears, "vigorously massaging the eyes while using a warm compress, or using improper methods such as applying it for too long or at too high a temperature, can cause eye injury."

Modern life is inseparable from electronic products, and warm compress eye masks are indeed an ideal choice for relaxing the eyes. Currently, besides disposable masks, there are also microwave-heated or USB-rechargeable models. Consumers can refer to the following 3 key points when making a selection:

1. Look for Antibacterial Materials

When applying a warm compress, the eyes easily produce tears and oily secretions. If the eye mask becomes soiled with these substances, it can easily become a breeding ground for bacteria. Therefore, choosing a product with antibacterial treatment on the part that contacts the eyes is particularly important, as it effectively reduces the risk of eye inflammation.

2. Look for Washable Features

Eye masks directly contact the skin around the eyes, easily picking up sebum or makeup residue. If the product has a removable, washable cover, regular cleaning can ensure personal hygiene and prevent infection caused by dirt accumulation.

3. Look for Timer and Temperature Control Functions

Maintaining a warm compress temperature between 40°C and 45°C is most effective. For safety, choose an eye mask with timer and thermostatic control functions. Doctors recommend applying a warm compress twice daily for about 10 to 15 minutes each time. Applying for too short or too long a period is unsuitable.


 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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