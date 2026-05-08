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WELLNESS

Korean celebrities swear by peanut butter and apple diet - Doctor explains why it works

WELLNESS
6 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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The "peanut butter and apple" diet, favored by Korean celebrities, has gone viral on social media. Many famous Korean stars, including Go Yoon-jung and Autumn (Lee Ji-won) from the girl group IVE, are using this method to manage their bodies. Peanut butter has long been considered a high-calorie food, so why has it become a weight loss secret weapon? The key lies in its ability to "stabilize blood sugar" and "extend satiety."

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Unsaturated Fats in Peanut Butter Prevent Blood Sugar Spikes

Peanut butter is rich in protein and fat, which helps maintain a feeling of fullness for longer and naturally reduces carbohydrate intake. The unsaturated fats in peanut butter prevent rapid blood sugar spikes and crashes. Drastic blood sugar fluctuations cause the body to secrete excess insulin, promoting fat production and leading to weight gain. Therefore, blood sugar management is considered the core of weight loss.

Unsaturated fats can also increase the production of testosterone, a hormone that helps break down fat. Clinical results from a research team at Brigham and Women's Hospital in the US showed that people who ate meals with peanut butter lost weight more effectively than those who adhered to a strict low-fat diet.

Apples: Low-GI and High-Fiber – Choose Unsweetened, Pure Peanut Butter

The pairing of apple and peanut butter is not coincidental. The glycemic index (GI) of an apple is only 24, making it a low-GI food (below 55 is considered low GI). Its rich dietary fiber further delays sugar absorption. When paired with peanut butter, they create a double effect for stabilizing blood sugar.

Korean cheerleader goddess Lee Da-hye shared on her personal YouTube channel that the secret to maintaining her weight at around 48 kg for many years is that she almost always eats apples dipped in peanut butter for breakfast. She strongly emphasizes using 100% pure peanut butter without any added sugar, otherwise, it will not aid weight loss.

Expert Warning: Excessive Intake May Lead to Fatty Liver Disease

Although the "peanut butter and apple" combination can help control appetite, experts warn against excessive consumption. Peanut butter itself is high in calories and contains saturated fat. The American Society for Nutrition recommends a daily intake of 2 teaspoons.

Professor Kim Sun-hyun from the Department of Family Medicine at the International St. Mary's Hospital, Catholic Kwandong University, points out: "Although peanut butter has a smaller effect on raising blood sugar compared to sugary foods, excessive intake still increases calorie consumption, leads to weight gain, and can trigger fatty liver disease. The main component of apples is fructose, which is metabolized in the liver; consuming too much fructose can also cause fatty liver."

Selection and Consumption Tips

  • Choose sugar-free, additive-free options: Commercially available peanut butter often contains added sugar, salt, and preservatives. Always look for 100% pure peanut butter (ingredients: just peanuts).
  • Control portions: Limit intake to 2 small teaspoons per day, paired with apple slices.





 

Sources: 매일경제신문 (Maeil Business Newspaper), Digital Today


 

 

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