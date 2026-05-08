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WELLNESS

The 5cm lift: Activating your entire body's muscles

WELLNESS
7 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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"Instead of relying solely on walking, why not spend 1 minute a day doing this gentle move." A doctor recommends an extremely simple "one-leg lift exercise." By lifting one foot just 5 cm off the ground and holding for 30 seconds to 1 minute, you can effectively strengthen your core muscles, improve balance, and even help prevent osteoporosis. This gentle, effortless exercise can bring about muscle-strengthening effects that surpass those of brisk walking, making it especially suitable for seniors or those who sit for long periods.

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Many people wonder, "Is lifting one leg just 5 cm really considered exercise?" Japanese orthopedic surgeon Dr. Junichi Nakayama explains that the focus of this exercise is not the height of the leg lift, but the load produced by "standing on one leg." When one foot leaves the ground, the calf muscles, muscles around the knee, thighs, and even the gluteal muscles of the supporting leg contract simultaneously to maintain body stability. The abdominal core muscles also naturally engage, helping improve posture and walking smoothness.

The method is very simple:

  1. Stand with your back straight, feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent, arms hanging naturally, and gently engage your abs.
  2. Lift your right foot with your toes about 5 cm off the ground. If you feel unsteady, you can lightly hold onto a wall, table edge, or handrail for support.
  3. Hold this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute, breathing naturally. Then switch legs.

Consistency Matters More Than Intensity: Just 2 Minutes a Day is Enough

Official data shows that people who can hold a one-leg lift for 10 seconds have a faster walking speed per second. This indicates stronger "fast-twitch muscle fibers," which help stabilize the body instantly when you trip.

If holding for 1 minute feels too long initially, start with 30 seconds. About 2 minutes total (1 minute per leg) is sufficient. The basic recommendation is to do 2 sets daily; doing it in the morning, afternoon, and evening yields even better results. The doctor emphasizes, "Consistency is the key. Never push yourself too hard."

Three Advanced Variations to Upgrade Your Muscle Strength and Balance
Once you've mastered the basic movement, you can try these advanced variations to further improve muscle strength and balance.

Advanced 1: Swing the Lifted Leg

  • Movement: While holding the one-leg lift, gently swing the raised leg forward and backward. Aim for 30 seconds per side.
  • Benefit: This increases the load on the supporting leg, more effectively works the gluteal muscles, and improves dynamic balance.

Advanced 2: Close Your Eyes

  • Movement: Perform the one-leg lift with your eyes closed. Without visual cues, the balancing difficulty increases significantly. Shorten the hold time to 30 seconds per side.
  • Benefit: Excellent for training spatial awareness and fall prevention ability.
  • Note: People with vertigo or those taking medications that affect balance should not attempt this.

Advanced 3: Turn Your Head

  • Movement: While standing on one leg, slowly turn your head left and right, as if looking around. Hold for just 10-15 seconds per side.
  • Benefit: This creates whole-body instability, forcing your core muscles to engage more strongly to maintain posture.
  • Note: Avoid this if you have cervical spine issues or are prone to dizziness.


 

Source: President Online


 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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