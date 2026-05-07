logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Nutritionist recommends 1 supplement before sleeping on flights

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

Going on a holiday trip or business trip on a red-eye flight and wondering how to get some sleep? A nutritionist recommends supplementing with one specific nutrient: Vitamin D. Drinking it 30 minutes before boarding can help induce sleepiness during the flight. He also shares 4 small habits for flying that can help you get a good rest.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Registered Nutritionist Jim Lau posted on his Facebook page that people often ask him what supplements can help them fall asleep on overnight flights, noting that even melatonin doesn't always work well for them. He says that he used to be the type of person who was "completely exhausted but just couldn't shut his eyes" on red-eye flights. Later, he discovered that Vitamin D is strongly linked to sleep quality. He personally tested it by taking a small amount of Vitamin D about 30 minutes before boarding and found that he felt sleepy immediately after getting on the plane.

Why does Vitamin D have such a remarkable sleep-promoting effect? Lau explains that Vitamin D receptors in the brain regulate a key enzyme called AANAT, which directly affects the rate of melatonin synthesis. Simply put, Vitamin D acts like giving the body a "green light" to initiate the melatonin production mechanism. At the same time, Vitamin D also promotes the secretion of serotonin, helping you feel relaxed first, and then naturally inducing sleepiness.

Lau adds that he personally prefers an isotonic liquid formula of Vitamin D, as it bypasses prolonged digestion in the stomach and allows for rapid absorption in the small intestine. He describes that shortly after taking it, he begins to feel his whole body relax, and for him, this absorption speed is most suitable.

4 Habits for Better Sleep on a Red-Eye Flight: Wearing Loose Clothing Also Helps

In addition to supplementing with Vitamin D, Jim Lau shares 4 complementary small habits for sleeping well on overnight flights:

  1. Eat a light meal before boarding: Eating too much will cause your digestive system to work throughout the flight, making it harder to fall asleep.
  2. Wear loose-fitting clothing: A tight, constricted body makes it difficult for your nervous system to relax.
  3. Use an eye mask and earplugs: Blocking out cabin lights and noise helps your brain receive the signal that "it's time to rest."
  4. Avoid caffeine and alcohol: Both coffee and alcohol can interfere with the normal secretion of melatonin.

He reminds that many people in Hong Kong not only have trouble sleeping on flights but also live in a chronic state of suboptimal health. If you find that you often have poor sleep quality, feel easily fatigued, and have difficulty relaxing, consider supplementing with a small amount of Vitamin D before bedtime as well.

 

 

Source: Registered Nutritionist Jim Lau


 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Can showering before bed affect sleep? Chinese medicine doctor explains optimal timing and water temperature
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
Study reveals which blood type is "shortest-lived" and which wins the longevity race
WELLNESS
06-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Ill-fitting bras may be a "hidden killer" for spine health
WELLNESS
06-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Threads hot topic: Broccoli turns into "insect apocalypse"
WELLNESS
05-05-2026 12:00 HKT
60 y/o driver brings wife with dementia to work, posts note requesting passengers for understanding
WELLNESS
05-05-2026 12:00 HKT
3 healthy foods that can harm your gut: Risk of constipation and bloating
WELLNESS
04-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Thailand records 672 hepatitis A cases - Chonburi and Bangkok hardest hit
WELLNESS
04-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Mother battles breast cancer, then leukaemia - 16 y/o son vows to donate bone marrow
WELLNESS
03-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Why can't humans swallow saliva 5 times in a row? Doctor explains why your brain hits the brakes
WELLNESS
03-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Man's lip "pimple" persisted for 6 years - Medical examination revealed skin cancer
WELLNESS
02-05-2026 12:00 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
21 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.