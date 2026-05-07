Nutritionist recommends 1 supplement before sleeping on flights

Going on a holiday trip or business trip on a red-eye flight and wondering how to get some sleep? A nutritionist recommends supplementing with one specific nutrient: Vitamin D. Drinking it 30 minutes before boarding can help induce sleepiness during the flight. He also shares 4 small habits for flying that can help you get a good rest.

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Registered Nutritionist Jim Lau posted on his Facebook page that people often ask him what supplements can help them fall asleep on overnight flights, noting that even melatonin doesn't always work well for them. He says that he used to be the type of person who was "completely exhausted but just couldn't shut his eyes" on red-eye flights. Later, he discovered that Vitamin D is strongly linked to sleep quality. He personally tested it by taking a small amount of Vitamin D about 30 minutes before boarding and found that he felt sleepy immediately after getting on the plane.

Why does Vitamin D have such a remarkable sleep-promoting effect? Lau explains that Vitamin D receptors in the brain regulate a key enzyme called AANAT, which directly affects the rate of melatonin synthesis. Simply put, Vitamin D acts like giving the body a "green light" to initiate the melatonin production mechanism. At the same time, Vitamin D also promotes the secretion of serotonin, helping you feel relaxed first, and then naturally inducing sleepiness.

Lau adds that he personally prefers an isotonic liquid formula of Vitamin D, as it bypasses prolonged digestion in the stomach and allows for rapid absorption in the small intestine. He describes that shortly after taking it, he begins to feel his whole body relax, and for him, this absorption speed is most suitable.

4 Habits for Better Sleep on a Red-Eye Flight: Wearing Loose Clothing Also Helps

In addition to supplementing with Vitamin D, Jim Lau shares 4 complementary small habits for sleeping well on overnight flights:

Eat a light meal before boarding: Eating too much will cause your digestive system to work throughout the flight, making it harder to fall asleep. Wear loose-fitting clothing: A tight, constricted body makes it difficult for your nervous system to relax. Use an eye mask and earplugs: Blocking out cabin lights and noise helps your brain receive the signal that "it's time to rest." Avoid caffeine and alcohol: Both coffee and alcohol can interfere with the normal secretion of melatonin.

He reminds that many people in Hong Kong not only have trouble sleeping on flights but also live in a chronic state of suboptimal health. If you find that you often have poor sleep quality, feel easily fatigued, and have difficulty relaxing, consider supplementing with a small amount of Vitamin D before bedtime as well.

Source: Registered Nutritionist Jim Lau



