3 healthy foods that can harm your gut: Risk of constipation and bloating

Many people enjoy eating yogurt to aid digestion, but blindly consuming it may actually harm the stomach and intestines. A nutritionist warns that 3 seemingly "healthy foods" hide hidden traps, not only affecting gut health but also potentially leading to severe constipation and bloating.

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According to Japanese media Yoga Journal, nutritionist Natsume Momoko recently pointed out that many people persist in eating foods they believe are healthy, but these foods may actually be secretly damaging their gut health. She specifically exposes the hidden traps behind 3 common "healthy foods":

1. Fat-Free Foods

Foods marketed as "fat-free," "zero-fat," or "low-fat" can look extremely appealing, seemingly perfect for those trying to lose weight. However, excessively restricting fat intake can negatively impact gut health. Adequate fat helps promote intestinal motility, making stool smoother and easier to pass. Severe fat restriction can cause stool to harden, leading to constipation. The key for the body is not to completely eliminate fat but to consume appropriate amounts of high-quality fats. Cleverly incorporating high-quality fats – such as those found in olive oil, nuts, and deep-sea fish – into your daily diet is key to improving gut health.

2. Yogurt

Many people immediately think of yogurt when considering gut health. Yogurt does contain lactic acid bacteria and Bifidobacteria, which have positive effects on improving the gut environment. However, you must be careful when purchasing yogurt. For example, are you choosing sweetened yogurt with added sugar? Excessive sugar intake can become a breeding ground for harmful bacteria, ultimately leading to gut microbiota imbalance. If your goal in eating yogurt is to improve gut health, it's best to choose plain, unsweetened yogurt. If the taste is too sour, you can add fresh fruit or a small amount of honey to sweeten it yourself. Additionally, the effects of yogurt on the stomach can vary from person to person. If you often experience bloating or gas after eating yogurt, you may need to adjust your portion size or try different types of yogurt.

3. Foods Rich in Dietary Fiber

While paying attention to dietary fiber intake is certainly important, excessive fiber consumption can easily lead to bloating and gas. Dietary fiber is divided into two main types: insoluble and soluble. Insoluble fiber promotes intestinal motility, but if consumed with insufficient water, it can actually make stools harder and drier. Therefore, when increasing high-fiber foods, remember to drink plenty of water. The key to gut health is balance – consume dietary fiber from a wide variety of sources. Fiber sources should not be limited to just vegetables but should also include seaweed, mushrooms, and fruits.

The nutritionist states that controlling fat intake, eating yogurt, and consuming dietary fiber are indeed beneficial to the body. However, be careful not to blindly overeat certain foods just because they are considered healthy. Such extreme practices can actually have counterproductive effects on gut health. The most important principle in daily diet is moderation, avoiding monotonous and imbalanced eating habits.



