Threads hot topic: Broccoli turns into "insect apocalypse"

Broccoli is a staple vegetable in many households, but its dense florets often hide uninvited guests, becoming a nightmare for novice cooks. A netizen recently posted on Threads under the title "Broccoli Has Worms," sharing their traumatic experience.

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The Threads user stated that although they had heard about severe pest problems in broccoli, seeing it firsthand still shocked them. Despite washing the broccoli by cutting it into florets, soaking it for an entire hour with a heavy object pressing it down, and even diligently changing the water three times during the soak, thinking they were safe, when they boiled the broccoli, a pot full of black insects floated to the surface. Visibly shaken, they said that even after repeatedly rinsing, the insects wouldn't wash away. This painful experience has left them traumatized, avoiding broccoli in the short term and even worrying about hygiene when dining out.

This "insect-infested broccoli," purchased from a market, sparked heated discussion online. The user admitted to buying many insect-free heads before, but this time they hit the jackpot – and the insect quantity shown in the posted photos was after rinsing twice, with the first batch being even more shocking. Facing this "broccoli calamity," many "household experts" shared their advice. Experts remind that the dense structure of broccoli easily hides pests; simple soaking may not reach deep crevices. They recommend cutting into small florets and incorporating agitation or specific cleaning agents to ensure thorough removal of these hidden "proteins."

Netizens Shared Similar Horror Stories

One netizen echoed, "It comes in waves; sometimes there are a lot of bugs." Another posted a photo of a pot full of insects, lamenting, "This happened to me a few days ago too." Others shared their own experiences:

"Recently had the same thing happen. After soaking and blanching briefly, then cooking in soup, a ton of bugs appeared. All that effort wasted."

"I've heard about it for a long time, but I just witnessed bug-infested broccoli a few days ago. First time in all my years of eating broccoli. Even after washing 3 times and soaking in salt water for 2 hours, once it boiled, tons of black specks floated up. Disgusting. I scooped them out several times, but eventually, there were too many, so I gave up and threw the whole batch away."

"A few years ago, I found a white worm while eating (already cooked so it wasn't moving). I had already soaked it in salt water for 15 minutes twice, then rinsed it, then boiled it. Halfway through eating, I spotted white segmented stuff. Threw the whole thing out and didn't eat broccoli for years. Only recently started again."

"Last week, when I boiled broccoli, I saw tons of bugs in the water, just like yours. But I didn't notice them during the soaking and washing."

"The reason I didn't eat broccoli for 20 years: eating at the company canteen, I found bugs as dense as the florets themselves – maybe over a hundred small green caterpillars with camouflage coloring! And I had already eaten dozens!"

Netizens Share 10 Effective Solutions

Other netizens commented, "I never eat broccoli outside," while another simply surrendered, "Giving up, no more broccoli." Facing the bug problem, many netizens turned into "insect removal experts," sharing various broccoli washing tricks:

"Rinse the whole head upside down under strong running water for a while. I heard you shouldn't cut it first; just rinse the whole head under running water." "First spray with a high-pressure faucet, then soak 3 times, 10 minutes each time." "I heard you can use shell powder (a type of natural cleaner)." "Soak with salt and oil. Soaking with just water doesn't work." "Use salt or baking soda; soak for 10 minutes. Soaking in salt water for 10 minutes makes the bugs come out. Add salt (for bugs) and baking soda (for pesticides) to the soak. I use salt water soak... then put it in a container and shake vigorously. Usually, shaking 3-5 times seems to work. Baking soda is a great friend for washing veggies." "Cut it, soak in flour water for 5 minutes, then soak in baking soda water for 5 minutes, then rinse under running water. A bit tedious, so I only eat broccoli once a week." "First, dry 'wash' with flour, then rinse with water after a few minutes – this removes most insects. Then soak in water with vinegar and salt for 20 minutes, then rinse several times with water. After cutting, soak in water + salt + white vinegar for 15 minutes, then rinse under water – that works." "Soak in water with potato/corn starch. Add 2-3 spoons of starch to water, soak for 5-10 minutes, and the insects will release on their own." "Use alkaline water made for washing vegetables (works great). Or use veggie wash. I use plant-based dish soap, works quite well." "Use an ultrasonic cleaner."

Netizen: Broccolini is Easier to Wash Clean

Others pointed out, "Broccolini is easier to clean. You can add flour or corn starch, soak for a bit, then rinse." Another said, "Same thing happened to me last week. I rinsed until I questioned my life choices, thinking about how many bugs I've eaten over the years... Now I only buy those small broccolini. Soaked it several times and it was fine. Feels a bit safer."

However, some were philosophical: "I eat broccoli often. Usually just a quick rinse. Been eating it for years with no problem." "I don't mind at all. Wash clean, boil it, then drink the water – it's all protein. Out of sight, out of mind."

One netizen diagnosed the root cause: "Been on the shelf too long, the bugs have started to eat it. Should have been thrown away."







Source: cookaa.ss @ Threads



