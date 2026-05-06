logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Study reveals which blood type is "shortest-lived" and which wins the longevity race

WELLNESS
53 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

Do you believe in fate? Perhaps your longevity genes are hidden in your blood! Traditional beliefs hold that blood type only determines personality. However, multiple medical studies indicate a surprising link between blood type and average lifespan, and even disease resistance. Some blood types are naturally "longevity champions."

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Who is the Longevity Champion? One Blood Type Averages 87 Years

According to the 1990 book The Answer is in Your Bloodtype by American physicians Steven M. Weissberg and Joseph Christiano, research analyzing average lifespans of different blood types found a race spanning up to 25 years:

  • 1st Place: Type O (average 87 years) – Takes the longevity throne, considered the natural health winner.
  • 2nd Place: Type B (average 77 years) – Optimistic and cheerful, but need to watch weight gain from good digestion and absorption.
  • 3rd Place: Type AB (average 70 years) – Combines characteristics of A and B; significant mood swings are a health variable.
  • 4th Place: Type A (average 62 years) – Data shows comparatively shorter lifespan, linked to higher blood viscosity and anxiety-prone traits.

Genome-Wide Association Analysis

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in June 2020, analyzing populations in Italy (835 patients, 1,255 controls) and Spain (775 patients, 950 controls), found:

  • Type A individuals showed a higher risk of COVID-19 infection.
  • Type O individuals showed stronger protective effects.

Additionally, Danish research published in the international journal Blood Advances analyzed data from 473,000 individuals who underwent COVID-19 screening. Among 7,422 confirmed cases:

  • Type O infection rate: only 38.4%, significantly lower than Type A's 44.4%.

Furthermore, a Canadian severe-case follow-up study found differences in hospitalization outcomes:

  • Ventilator use: Among severe cases, about 84% of Type A and AB patients required ventilators, compared to only 61% of Type O patients.
  • Average hospital stay: Type A patients averaged 13.5 days, while Type O patients were discharged in about 9 days.

Why Are Type O People Likely to Live Longer?

Why can Type O individuals live longer? Studies have found that their immune systems perform better when facing major epidemics, making them natural pandemic protectees. Researchers point to two main reasons for Type O longevity and disease resistance:

  1. Blood Characteristics and Antibodies: Blood type identification is based on A and B antigens on red blood cells. Type AB carries both antigens, while Type O red blood cells have no surface antigens. More importantly, Type O individuals naturally possess both "anti-A" and "anti-B" antibodies in their serum. When viruses invade, these diverse antibodies can neutralize them earlier, providing Type O individuals with better protection.
  2. Lower Risk of Blood Clots: The main reason Type A individuals have a comparatively "shorter lifespan" is their higher blood viscosity, which increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and blood clots. Type O individuals have a relatively more balanced blood coagulation mechanism, reducing the burden on their circulatory system.

4 Self-Tests to Check Vascular Health – A 5-Second Fist Clench

Once blood vessels lose elasticity or blood circulation is poor, the risk of hypertension, heart disease, and other conditions increases. Surgeon Dr. Jiang Kunjun demonstrated on the program Health 2.0 four self-test methods to check circulatory health in the hands, heart, liver, and brain:

1. Hand Circulation

  • Method 1: Clench your fist tightly. Use two fingers of your other hand to press on both the ulnar and radial arteries, then release and watch how quickly blood returns. If your palm does not regain its pinkish-red color within 5 seconds, it indicates poor circulation.
  • Method 2: Press firmly on your thumbnail. If the color does not return to pinkish-red within 3 seconds of releasing, it also indicates poor circulation.

2. Heart Circulation

  • Press your finger into the top of your foot for 5 seconds. After releasing, if an indentation remains, it may indicate a problem with heart blood circulation.

3. Liver Circulation

  • Self-examine your body. If you notice spider-web-like blood vessels (spider angiomas) on your upper chest, palms, or cheeks, it may be a symptom of microvascular dilation.

4. Brain Circulation

  • Extend your index finger in front of your eyes. Slowly move your finger left and right, moving only your eyes to follow it. Repeat 5 times. When your finger stops, seeing only one finger is normal. However, if you see a residual image (ghosting), it may indicate a problem with brain blood circulation.


 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Ill-fitting bras may be a "hidden killer" for spine health
WELLNESS
53 mins ago
60 y/o driver brings wife with dementia to work, posts note requesting passengers for understanding
WELLNESS
05-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Threads hot topic: Broccoli turns into "insect apocalypse"
WELLNESS
05-05-2026 12:00 HKT
3 healthy foods that can harm your gut: Risk of constipation and bloating
WELLNESS
04-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Thailand records 672 hepatitis A cases - Chonburi and Bangkok hardest hit
WELLNESS
04-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Why can't humans swallow saliva 5 times in a row? Doctor explains why your brain hits the brakes
WELLNESS
03-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Mother battles breast cancer, then leukaemia - 16 y/o son vows to donate bone marrow
WELLNESS
03-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Man's lip "pimple" persisted for 6 years - Medical examination revealed skin cancer
WELLNESS
02-05-2026 12:00 HKT
2 secrets from Chinese medicine to protect your brain and stomach
WELLNESS
02-05-2026 12:00 HKT
Doctor teaches 2 home exercises to easily build muscle, prevent osteoporosis, and extend lifespan
WELLNESS
01-05-2026 12:00 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
9 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
20 hours ago
Mainland tourists’ photo with dismantled hiking sign fuels Golden Week resentments
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.