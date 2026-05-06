Study reveals which blood type is "shortest-lived" and which wins the longevity race

Do you believe in fate? Perhaps your longevity genes are hidden in your blood! Traditional beliefs hold that blood type only determines personality. However, multiple medical studies indicate a surprising link between blood type and average lifespan, and even disease resistance. Some blood types are naturally "longevity champions."

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Who is the Longevity Champion? One Blood Type Averages 87 Years

According to the 1990 book The Answer is in Your Bloodtype by American physicians Steven M. Weissberg and Joseph Christiano, research analyzing average lifespans of different blood types found a race spanning up to 25 years:

1st Place: Type O (average 87 years) – Takes the longevity throne, considered the natural health winner.

2nd Place: Type B (average 77 years) – Optimistic and cheerful, but need to watch weight gain from good digestion and absorption.

3rd Place: Type AB (average 70 years) – Combines characteristics of A and B; significant mood swings are a health variable.

4th Place: Type A (average 62 years) – Data shows comparatively shorter lifespan, linked to higher blood viscosity and anxiety-prone traits.

Genome-Wide Association Analysis

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in June 2020, analyzing populations in Italy (835 patients, 1,255 controls) and Spain (775 patients, 950 controls), found:

Type A individuals showed a higher risk of COVID-19 infection.

Type O individuals showed stronger protective effects.

Additionally, Danish research published in the international journal Blood Advances analyzed data from 473,000 individuals who underwent COVID-19 screening. Among 7,422 confirmed cases:

Type O infection rate: only 38.4%, significantly lower than Type A's 44.4%.

Furthermore, a Canadian severe-case follow-up study found differences in hospitalization outcomes:

Ventilator use: Among severe cases, about 84% of Type A and AB patients required ventilators, compared to only 61% of Type O patients.

Average hospital stay: Type A patients averaged 13.5 days, while Type O patients were discharged in about 9 days.

Why Are Type O People Likely to Live Longer?

Why can Type O individuals live longer? Studies have found that their immune systems perform better when facing major epidemics, making them natural pandemic protectees. Researchers point to two main reasons for Type O longevity and disease resistance:

Blood Characteristics and Antibodies: Blood type identification is based on A and B antigens on red blood cells. Type AB carries both antigens, while Type O red blood cells have no surface antigens. More importantly, Type O individuals naturally possess both "anti-A" and "anti-B" antibodies in their serum. When viruses invade, these diverse antibodies can neutralize them earlier, providing Type O individuals with better protection. Lower Risk of Blood Clots: The main reason Type A individuals have a comparatively "shorter lifespan" is their higher blood viscosity, which increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and blood clots. Type O individuals have a relatively more balanced blood coagulation mechanism, reducing the burden on their circulatory system.

4 Self-Tests to Check Vascular Health – A 5-Second Fist Clench

Once blood vessels lose elasticity or blood circulation is poor, the risk of hypertension, heart disease, and other conditions increases. Surgeon Dr. Jiang Kunjun demonstrated on the program Health 2.0 four self-test methods to check circulatory health in the hands, heart, liver, and brain:

1. Hand Circulation

Method 1: Clench your fist tightly. Use two fingers of your other hand to press on both the ulnar and radial arteries, then release and watch how quickly blood returns. If your palm does not regain its pinkish-red color within 5 seconds, it indicates poor circulation.

Method 2: Press firmly on your thumbnail. If the color does not return to pinkish-red within 3 seconds of releasing, it also indicates poor circulation.

2. Heart Circulation

Press your finger into the top of your foot for 5 seconds. After releasing, if an indentation remains, it may indicate a problem with heart blood circulation.

3. Liver Circulation

Self-examine your body. If you notice spider-web-like blood vessels (spider angiomas) on your upper chest, palms, or cheeks, it may be a symptom of microvascular dilation.

4. Brain Circulation

Extend your index finger in front of your eyes. Slowly move your finger left and right, moving only your eyes to follow it. Repeat 5 times. When your finger stops, seeing only one finger is normal. However, if you see a residual image (ghosting), it may indicate a problem with brain blood circulation.



