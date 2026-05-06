Ill-fitting bras may be a "hidden killer" for spine health

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2 secrets from Chinese medicine to protect your brain and stomach
02-05-2026 12:00 HKT
by
Khan Heeba Lazmi
Women sometimes overlook that ill-fitting bras can be a "hidden killer" for spine health in their pursuit of aesthetics. Registered chiropractor Wong Chun-wah shared a case with Sing Tao Headline, revealing that poor posture and incorrect bra selection can lead to "Upper Crossed Syndrome," causing chest pain, breathing difficulties, and even affecting cervical and thoracic spine function.
Registered chiropractor Wong Chun-wah shared the case of a 24-year-old woman, Miss Zheng, who had persistent discomfort in her sternum area along with somewhat labored breathing. After being examined by multiple doctors who could not identify a clear cause, she came to him for treatment. Following a detailed spinal examination, the following issues were found:
Considering that Zheng had a fuller bust, it was suspected that her poor posture or long-term wearing of ill-fitting bras led to "Upper Crossed Syndrome," which in turn affected the normal function of her cervical and thoracic spine.
Subsequently, Zheng switched to a bra with proper support and underwent several weeks of chiropractic adjustments and muscle balance training. After treatment, her chest pain and breathing discomfort completely disappeared, and her posture became taller and more upright, restoring a healthy body shape.
Wong explained that the primary function of a bra is to reduce the extra stress on the spine caused by the weight of the bust. For women with fuller chests, special attention must be paid to whether the shoulder straps and cups provide adequate support. Generally, the more components a bra has, the better the support it typically offers. There are many bra styles on the market, each with pros and cons:
Upper Crossed Syndrome refers to a state where the chest muscles (pectoralis major and minor), the latissimus dorsi in the upper back, and the levator scapulae become excessively tight and shortened. Conversely, the rhomboids, middle and lower trapezius in the lower back, and the sternocleidomastoid and scalenes in the front of the neck become overly lengthened and weak. Wong explains this imbalance of strength between the front and back muscles, forming a crossed pattern, which is commonly known as "hunched back" or "rounded shoulders." Women with fuller busts are particularly prone to this condition, often involving the C5, C6, and C7 vertebrae. Possible symptoms include:
Wong cautions that if Upper Crossed Syndrome is caused by improper bra selection, the improvement process may take several months or longer. Treatment methods include:
Therefore, women should choose bras with different levels of support during different physiological stages (such as around menstruation or during breastfeeding) to reduce physical strain. When selecting bras, women must try them on personally to ensure they find the style that best suits their body shape and needs. Wong provided five professional recommendations: