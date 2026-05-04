Thailand records 672 hepatitis A cases - Chonburi and Bangkok hardest hit

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Hong Kong travelers planning to visit Thailand should take note! According to the latest report from the Thai Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, the local hepatitis A outbreak continues to escalate. Since the beginning of this year, 672 confirmed cases have been recorded, with no deaths reported, but the number of cases has doubled compared to the same period last year. The outbreak is mainly concentrated in Bangkok, Chonburi, Rayong, and Chanthaburi provinces. As summer approaches, the risk of virus transmission may intensify. Travelers are urged to comply with hygiene guidelines.

According to Thai media reports, between January 1 and April 20, 2026, a total of 672 confirmed hepatitis A cases were identified across Thailand, primarily affecting the working-age population. Notably, from weeks 6 to 14 of this year, over 40 cases were recorded each week, indicating a significantly more severe outbreak compared to the same period last year. The hardest-hit provinces are:

Chonburi Province (highest number of cases) Rayong Province Bangkok Chanthaburi Province

Dr. Manoon Kanasawas, Director-General of the Thai Department of Disease Control, stated that the hepatitis A virus is primarily transmitted through the following routes: consuming contaminated food or water, close person-to-person contact, and touching contaminated objects followed by putting hands in the mouth. Importantly, infected individuals have large amounts of virus in their feces 1 to 2 weeks before symptoms appear, making them contagious during this period. Therefore, even those who appear healthy could be sources of transmission.

Traveler Self-Protection: The "Cook, Heat, Clean" Three Principles

Thai health authorities have activated response mechanisms and are implementing measures including monitoring drinking water quality, sanitation systems (toilets, etc.), strengthening food and water safety inspections, and conducting epidemiological investigations to trace additional infection sources while continuously tracking the outbreak until it is fully contained.

The Thai Department of Disease Control reiterates that the most effective way to prevent hepatitis A is to strictly follow the three principles of "Cook, Heat, Clean":

1. Cook

Consume only freshly prepared and thoroughly cooked food.

Avoid any raw or undercooked food (e.g., raw oysters, raw shrimp, salads, etc.).

2. Heat

If food has been left for more than 2 hours after cooking, it must be thoroughly reheated before eating.

Choose clean, safe, fully packaged, and standard-compliant bottled water and ice.

3. Clean

Thoroughly wash hands with soap and water before cooking, before eating, after using the toilet, after caring for sick individuals, and after touching anything dirty.

Use personal cutlery (spoons, forks, cups) and avoid sharing.

Choose fresh, clean, and reliable food ingredients.

Properly dispose of waste, use toilets, and ensure proper fecal treatment systems to prevent environmental contamination.

Tourists Should Use Caution with Street Food Stalls

Hepatitis A outbreaks are common in crowded places. Travelers should be aware that hygiene at street food stalls is difficult to guarantee. It is recommended to choose restaurants with fixed premises and larger crowds, where clean, reliable ingredients are more likely to be used.

Long Incubation Period up to One Month – Symptoms Diverse and Easily Confused

Because the incubation period for hepatitis A can be up to one month, travelers returning to Hong Kong who develop symptoms such as fever, fatigue, or jaundice should proactively inform their doctor of their recent travel history to facilitate early diagnosis and treatment. Hepatitis A vaccine is available in Hong Kong. Citizens planning to travel to high-risk areas are advised to consult their family doctor about vaccination in advance.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A

According to the Centre for Health Protection, symptoms of hepatitis A in adults may include:

Fever

Fatigue and malaise

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Diarrhea

Tea-colored urine

Jaundice (yellowing of skin and eyes)

The incubation period for hepatitis A is 14 to 28 days (average 28 to 30 days). Young children infected with the disease often have no obvious symptoms. In particular, children under six years old rarely show symptoms, with only 10% of cases developing jaundice. The illness tends to be more severe in older individuals.

Hepatitis A Vaccination

The hepatitis A vaccine consists of two doses, given 6 to 18 months apart. It is recommended for high-risk individuals, including:

Travelers to areas where hepatitis A is endemic

Individuals with clotting factor disorders requiring plasma-derived clotting factor replacement

Patients with chronic liver disease (co-infection with hepatitis A increases the risk of fulminant hepatitis)

However, individuals who have had allergic reactions to any component of the hepatitis A vaccine or who have experienced severe reactions after receiving multiple vaccines are not suitable for vaccination. If you feel unwell or have a serious illness on the day of vaccination, you should wait until full recovery before receiving the vaccine.

Source: Post Today