Weekend showers and cooler weather ahead, Observatory says

Hong Kong is set for a cooler weekend with showers and squally thunderstorms as a low-pressure trough approaches, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

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The forecaster said slightly cooler conditions are expected due to a strong northeast monsoon.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 24 and 29 degrees on Friday, with cloudy skies, sunny intervals and occasional showers.

Unsettled weather will persist over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to hover around 25 degrees on Saturday, before dipping to a low of about 22 degrees on Sunday.

Weather conditions are expected to improve early next week under the influence of an anticyclone aloft over the coast of Guangdong.

However, the Observatory warned that unsettled conditions will return in the middle and latter parts of next week due to an active southwesterly airstream.

According to the nine-day forecast, rain is expected for five consecutive days starting next Tuesday (May 12), with thunderstorms and squally showers forecast for Thursday (May 14) and Friday (May 15).

Meanwhile, the Observatory noted that Tropical Cyclone Hagupit is gradually developing near Guam and is expected to move generally toward the waters east of the Philippines.

According to the AI-based Fengwu weather model, Hagupit is projected to track toward seas east of the Philippines before moving toward the Okinawa area around May 21.