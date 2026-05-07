logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Weekend showers and cooler weather ahead, Observatory says

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong is set for a cooler weekend with showers and squally thunderstorms as a low-pressure trough approaches, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The forecaster said slightly cooler conditions are expected due to a strong northeast monsoon.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 24 and 29 degrees on Friday, with cloudy skies, sunny intervals and occasional showers.

Unsettled weather will persist over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to hover around 25 degrees on Saturday, before dipping to a low of about 22 degrees on Sunday.

Weather conditions are expected to improve early next week under the influence of an anticyclone aloft over the coast of Guangdong.

However, the Observatory warned that unsettled conditions will return in the middle and latter parts of next week due to an active southwesterly airstream.

According to the nine-day forecast, rain is expected for five consecutive days starting next Tuesday (May 12), with thunderstorms and squally showers forecast for Thursday (May 14) and Friday (May 15).

Meanwhile, the Observatory noted that Tropical Cyclone Hagupit is gradually developing near Guam and is expected to move generally toward the waters east of the Philippines.

According to the AI-based Fengwu weather model, Hagupit is projected to track toward seas east of the Philippines before moving toward the Okinawa area around May 21.

Observatoryshowers

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Rainy spell to hit city, Observatory warns
NEWS
23-04-2026 18:11 HKT
(File photo)
Cool and showery Lantern Festival expected as cold front nears
NEWS
02-03-2026 14:13 HKT
HK braces a cold start to 2026 with overnight 10-degree drop
NEWS
01-01-2026 16:46 HKT
HK braces for post-new year chill as temperatures to plunge 8 degrees
NEWS
28-12-2025 14:34 HKT
Mercury to dip to 17 degrees on Tue: Observatory
NEWS
12-11-2025 14:17 HKT
T3 signal to be hoisted at 5.20pm: Observatory
NEWS
20-10-2025 12:52 HKT
(File Photo)
HK greets 'Cold dew' with record heat of 32.3 degrees
NEWS
08-10-2025 15:51 HKT
(File Photo)
Unsettled weather ahead as potential storm on the way: HKO
NEWS
14-09-2025 21:35 HKT
Cloudy day with few showers on first school day: HKO
NEWS
31-08-2025 15:11 HKT
Tseung Kwan O leads national rainfall ranking with 2,503mm, Observatory explains geographical phenomenon
NEWS
22-08-2025 05:34 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
JoyYou cards rejected: Shenzhen Metro tightens ID checks for HK seniors seeking free rides
NEWS
5 hours ago
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
06-05-2026 15:45 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.