Mother battles breast cancer, then leukaemia - 16 y/o son vows to donate bone marrow

Faced with his mother's successive diagnoses of breast cancer and leukemia, a 16-year-old boy in mainland China showed courage beyond his years, resolutely deciding to donate his bone marrow to save her. During the 4-hour stem cell collection process, he endured the pain of a thick needle piercing his veins without a single cry, only silently repeating to himself: "Mom, hang in there a little longer!" This life-and-death relay reignited the hope of recovery for his mother battling blood cancer.

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According to comprehensive mainland media reports, in 2021, Liu Ze-yu's mother, Zhu Zhao-xia, was unfortunately diagnosed with breast cancer. After two years of radiation and chemotherapy, her condition finally stabilized. However, good times did not last. One Saturday afternoon in November 2025, Liu went to the hospital as usual to pick up his mother after her chemotherapy session. The moment he pushed open the hospital room door, his heart tightened: his mother lay weakly on the bed, her eyes vacant, her face pale and bloodless. She had just been diagnosed with "acute myeloid leukemia M2 subtype."

Back at home, Liu searched for information online with trembling hands. When words like "high-risk" and "severe" appeared on the screen, immense fear overwhelmed him. But as the fear subsided, a firm determination took root in his heart: "I want to save Mom!" When he voluntarily offered to donate his bone marrow to his parents, they firmly objected. His mother, Zhu, tearfully refused, saying she would rather give up treatment than let her 16-year-old son bear any risk or pain. His father, Liu Yu, was torn, caught between his wife of many years and his underage child, his heart breaking.

To give his wife a chance at survival, 45-year-old Liu Yu traveled to Wuhan Union Hospital to consult specialists. After receiving the professional medical opinion that "collecting hematopoietic stem cells has minimal impact on the body of a healthy adolescent," and seeing the stubborn determination in his son's eyes that said "I won't give up if it means saving Mom," the father, with reddened eyes, finally nodded in agreement. Subsequent matching tests showed that Liu’s uncle was also a match. However, the 16-year-old's attitude was unwavering: "This is my mom. I am her son. I am the most suitable donor." This was not just a medical matching choice, but a profound sense of responsibility and duty rooted in blood ties.

Endures Painful 4-Hour Collection, Silently Cheering His Mother On: "Mom, Hang in There a Little Longer!"

To ensure the donation was flawless and to provide the highest quality "seeds of life" to his mother, Liu entered a strict "preparation mode." In the early mornings, while his classmates were still sleeping soundly, he persisted in running on the track. He also quietly adjusted his diet to ensure balanced nutrition, stopped staying up late, and prepared himself in optimal condition for this life-defining challenge. His filial piety warmed the entire campus. His teachers offered caring support, and his classmates spontaneously formed a "tutoring squad" to help him with his studies, ensuring he wouldn't fall behind while saving his mother.

On April 7, Liu took leave from school and checked into Shiyan Taihe Hospital early for a series of medical examinations. On the morning of April 8, he entered the stem cell collection room. A thick, long needle pierced his vein. Blood slowly flowed out, was processed by a cell separator to extract hematopoietic stem cells, and then the purified blood was returned to his body. The entire collection process lasted over 4 hours. Facing the thick needle and the pain, he remained remarkably calm, his mind filled with images of his mother's smile and the hope of their family being reunited. He silently repeated to himself: "What flows out is blood; what comes back is life." During those 4 hours, he lay still on the bed, enduring the physical discomfort without a single cry of pain or a single tear, only repeatedly cheering on his mother: "Mom, hang in there a little longer. Your son is here."

Returns to School the Day After Donation – Biggest Wish: One Family Meal Together

When that bag of "source of life" was rushed to her sterile ward and infused into his mother's body, the critical link in this life-and-death relay was finally completed. Exiting the collection room, this sunny-faced young boy spoke heartfelt words to the camera: "Mom, my mission is complete. You have to be strong. The rest is up to you." His father, who had been waiting anxiously outside the door, was already in tears. He wrote on social media: "Our boy has grown up. He bravely shouldered everything alone. Stay strong!" The day after the donation, Liu had already rushed back to school to attend classes. When asked what he most wanted to do after his mother's recovery, he blurted out: "Make some dumplings and have a reunion dinner together as a family." Since his mother fell ill and was hospitalized, the family hadn't been able to properly celebrate the Lunar New Year this year. A hot, home-cooked meal represented the family's deep longing for peace and safety.

Currently, Zhu remains in the sterile ward fighting against rejection. Doctors indicate that the approximately 30-day rejection period is critical to the success of the bone marrow transplant. Every day after school, Liu calls his father to ask about his mother's condition. He dares not visit the hospital easily, afraid that seeing her might make him cry and affect his emotions and studies. Regarding the kindness from all quarters, his father, Liu Yu, carefully records it all and expresses sincere gratitude: "Thank you for everyone's help. We will forever remember this warmth in our hearts. It gives us the strength to persevere."

Who is at Higher Risk for Leukemia? Risk Factors for Blood Cancer

According to the Hospital Authority, the exact causes of leukemia are not yet fully known, but the following 8 factors may increase the risk of developing blood cancer:

Being over 65 years old – risk increases with age

Exposure to high levels of radiation

Previous treatment with certain anticancer drugs

Long-term exposure to chemicals such as benzene and its derivatives

Viral infections

Smoking

Genetic factors, such as Down syndrome

History of other blood disorders, such as myelodysplastic syndrome

What Should Leukemia Patients Pay Attention to? Avoid Contact with Certain People

In terms of treatment, the Hospital Authority notes that main treatments for leukemia include chemotherapy, steroid therapy, and bone marrow transplantation. For leukemia patients, the Hospital Authority advises the following before, during, and after treatment and recovery:

Take medication on time: Patients should understand how to take various oral chemotherapy drugs, preventive medications, and other drugs, as well as their side effects. They should not stop taking medication on their own.

Regular check-ups: After treatment ends, doctors will require regular check-ups and blood tests to monitor the patient's health and blood cell counts and to detect any recurrence early.

Diet: Cancer treatment may weaken the immune system. To reduce infection risk, patients should avoid raw or undercooked food (including vegetables, meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, etc.) and raw or unpasteurized dairy products.

Prevent infection: After treatment, patients have weaker immune systems. Pay special attention to home and personal hygiene, avoid public places, and remember to wear a mask when going out.

Avoid contact with chickenpox patients: If a patient contracts chickenpox, they require immediate treatment; otherwise, complications can arise with a very high mortality rate.

Prevent bleeding: Keep indoor air appropriately humidified to prevent nasal bleeding due to dryness. Be careful with daily activities to avoid injury.

Source: Hospital Authority (Hong Kong)



