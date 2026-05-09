logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Forensic experts reveal Maradona endured hours of agony before passing

WORLD
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Recent forensic testimony in the ongoing investigation into the death of Diego Maradona has revealed that the Argentine football legend suffered for approximately 12 hours prior to his passing in late 2020, challenging earlier assessments of the circumstances surrounding his demise.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

During a recent court hearing in San Isidro, forensic expert Carlos Casinelli presented evidence indicating that Maradona’s body showed clear signs of prolonged hypoxia, including systemic swelling and fluid accumulation in the chest. 

According to the expert, these physical markers suggest that the sports icon did not die suddenly but instead experienced a lingering period of distress lasting about half a day.

This testimony was supported by fellow forensic specialist Federico Corasaniti, who previously informed the court that the condition of the athlete's heart pointed toward an extended duration of physical suffering before he finally succumbed. 

The legal proceedings have faced significant delays since Maradona died at the age of 60 at his residence in Tigre. 

Although a trial initially began in March last year, it was annulled due to judicial misconduct. 

The case was formally reopened this April, with seven medical professionals currently facing charges of culpable homicide. 

If found guilty of negligence in their care of the football star, the defendants could face prison sentences ranging from eight to 25 years.

While the original autopsy conducted by authorities shortly after his death on November 25, 2020, attributed the passing to natural causes stemming from heart failure, Maradona’s family has consistently disputed those findings. 

They have maintained that his private medical team bears responsibility for his death, a claim that now sits at the center of the current criminal trial.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
A woman walks past an anti-U.S. billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Tehran could withstand blockade for four months, CIA report shows, as fighting flares
WORLD
7 mins ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their visit to Beijing to attend China's commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025, in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim calls ties with Russia top priority in Victory Day message to Putin
WORLD
1 hour ago
A bronze seal for the Department of the Treasury is shown at the U.S. Treasury building in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US imposes sanctions on companies it accuses of aiding Iran's weapons sector
WORLD
1 hour ago
Judge Tony Graf presides over a hearing for Tyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, at the 4th District Court in Provo, Utah, U.S., April 17, 2026. Trent Nelson/Pool via REUTERS
Utah judge rejects bid to ban TV in Kirk case, delays hearing
WORLD
2 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani (R) during an Italian Citizenship Conferment Ceremony at the Palazzo della Farnesina, Italy's Foreign Ministry in Rome on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / POOL / AFP)
Rubio meets Italian PM after Trump criticism
WORLD
17 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV leads the mass for the Jubilee of the Ecclesial Movements, Associations and New Communities, in St. Peter square at the Vatican, June 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Pope Leo XIV gets hung up on by bank after moving to Vatican
WORLD
17 hours ago
A view of the hall at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 07 December, 2024. JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
South Korea parliament drops constitutional amendment vote tied to martial law
WORLD
18 hours ago
Several hostages taken at German bank branch, police say
WORLD
18 hours ago
Sir David Attenborough poses for a picture after being appointed as Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St. Michael and St. George, following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain June 8, 2022. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
David Attenborough turns 100, 'overwhelmed' by birthday wishes
WORLD
19 hours ago
A woman buys vegetables at an open market in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
World food prices rise to more than three year high in April, FAO says
WORLD
19 hours ago
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
(File Photo)
Australian lawyer remanded in custody over string of 'dine and dash' incidents at Hong Kong luxury hotels
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific slashes fuel surcharges as Middle East tensions ease
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.