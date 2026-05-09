Forensic experts reveal Maradona endured hours of agony before passing

Recent forensic testimony in the ongoing investigation into the death of Diego Maradona has revealed that the Argentine football legend suffered for approximately 12 hours prior to his passing in late 2020, challenging earlier assessments of the circumstances surrounding his demise.

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During a recent court hearing in San Isidro, forensic expert Carlos Casinelli presented evidence indicating that Maradona’s body showed clear signs of prolonged hypoxia, including systemic swelling and fluid accumulation in the chest.

According to the expert, these physical markers suggest that the sports icon did not die suddenly but instead experienced a lingering period of distress lasting about half a day.

This testimony was supported by fellow forensic specialist Federico Corasaniti, who previously informed the court that the condition of the athlete's heart pointed toward an extended duration of physical suffering before he finally succumbed.

The legal proceedings have faced significant delays since Maradona died at the age of 60 at his residence in Tigre.

Although a trial initially began in March last year, it was annulled due to judicial misconduct.

The case was formally reopened this April, with seven medical professionals currently facing charges of culpable homicide.

If found guilty of negligence in their care of the football star, the defendants could face prison sentences ranging from eight to 25 years.

While the original autopsy conducted by authorities shortly after his death on November 25, 2020, attributed the passing to natural causes stemming from heart failure, Maradona’s family has consistently disputed those findings.

They have maintained that his private medical team bears responsibility for his death, a claim that now sits at the center of the current criminal trial.