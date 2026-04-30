Internet's magic drink - Ovaltine for diarrhoea may not be the best remedy

A Hong Kong woman recently shared on social media that a neighbor taught her to drink Ovaltine to treat discomfort after diarrhea, leaving many amazed. A doctor interviewed by Sing Tao Headline breaks down the real principle and risks behind the "Ovaltine stops diarrhea" method.

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A Hong Kong woman recently posted on social media platform Threads, saying, "There are too many hidden masters in Hong Kong. Last time I had diarrhea, my neighbor Auntie Chan told me to drink Ovaltine to get better. I thought, 'Is this person joking?' But I actually recovered. Class!" Besides the Ovaltine diarrhea remedy, Auntie Chan also advised drinking concentrated chicken essence for cold hands and feet after menstruation. The poster exclaimed, "Auntie Chan, you are truly my lifesaver!"

The post sparked heated discussion online. Many netizens commented, "New knowledge unlocked: drink Ovaltine for diarrhea + drink chicken essence a week after your period," "I've heard of drinking Pocari Sweat for diarrhea, but never Ovaltine," "From now on, when kids ask for Ovaltine, moms can't say 'Jayden, you have a stomach ache, you can't drink this,'" "This Ovaltine thing is truly a secret formula – not the first time I've heard it," "Don't underestimate housewives."

Another netizen shared a personal experience: "My family doctor also teaches this. He says Ovaltine and Milo contain many minerals (but don't buy the 3-in-1 with milk). When you have diarrhea, drinking it helps bind to the bacteria in the intestines, helping them clear out faster while still providing nutrition."

Doctor Explains the Principle: Actually Hydration and Energy Replenishment

Family doctor Dr. Lam Wing-wo was interviewed by Sing Tao Headline to explain the principle behind Ovaltine. He stated, "Medically speaking, Ovaltine is absolutely not an anti-diarrheal medication." In reality, the key to managing diarrhea caused by gastroenteritis is rehydration and energy replenishment. Ovaltine contains malt, sugar, cocoa powder, and whey powder, which provide fluids, sugar, and electrolytes, making people "feel more comfortable when drinking it on an empty stomach." However, drinking Ovaltine "won't make you have diarrhea less," and due to its ingredients, it could even lead to "more diarrhea."

2 Types of People Unsuitable: May Become a "Sugar Bomb"

Although Ovaltine is delicious and can be consumed in moderation on a regular day, Lam warns that in cases of severe diarrhea, prompt medical treatment is necessary, not reliance on Ovaltine. For people with certain conditions, the risks outweigh the benefits. For diabetics, drinking Ovaltine may cause blood sugar to spike, leading to unstable diabetes. For those with lactose intolerance, it may cause adverse effects such as diarrhea and bloating.

When Digestive System Acts Up: Rest is Key

When facing gastrointestinal discomfort, Lam recommends returning to basics as the most effective approach. First, let the digestive system rest. Choose light, bland foods and avoid spicy, greasy items. At the same time, monitor for dehydration and replenish fluids or electrolytes as needed. He emphasizes that medication is a backup; rest alone is often sufficient for general gastrointestinal discomfort. However, if symptoms like fever or bloody stools appear, these are warning signs requiring medical attention – beyond what Auntie Chan can solve – and prompt medical consultation is necessary.



