Doctor lists 6 high-risk habits that exposes you to microplastics

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27-04-2026 12:00 HKT
by
Khan Heeba Lazmi
Microplastic pollution is becoming an increasingly serious problem, even invading the human body. Long-term ingestion can potentially lead to cancer and infertility. A nutritionist has listed 6 high-risk habits, noting that simply brewing a single tea bag can release up to 11.6 billion microplastic particles. What methods can reduce the health risks associated with microplastics?
Family medicine physician Dr. Li Si-yin recently shared on his personal Facebook page that microplastics are not just an environmental pollution issue; in fact, they have already silently invaded our bodies. He compiled multiple international studies and listed the following 6 daily habits that may be releasing astonishing amounts of microplastics:
Li admits that no one can completely avoid microplastics, but you can definitely minimize your exposure risk by changing your lifestyle habits. He recommends the following 5 daily actions to reduce exposure:
According to the Hong Kong Centre for Food Safety (CFS), "microplastics" are tiny pieces of plastic that can pollute the environment and harm marine ecology. They can even enter the food chain and be ingested by humans. The European Food Safety Authority defines microplastics as mixtures of irregularly shaped plastics ranging from 0.1 to 5000 micrometers in size – from as small as some bacteria to as large as a soybean.
Plasticizers (also known as phthalates) are added to hard plastics and other materials to make them more flexible and durable. They are widely used in various industrial and consumer products, primarily in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products, some of which are used in food contact materials. However, the human body can effectively metabolize and excrete phthalates. Ingesting small amounts of phthalates does not affect health. Nevertheless, a 2014 study by Academia Sinica in Taiwan investigated the relationship between plasticizers and breast cancer. The research team followed 11,923 women for 20 years and confirmed that women who were frequently exposed to plasticizer products had a 90% higher risk of developing breast cancer than the general population.
Sources: Family Medicine Physician Dr. Li Sihsien, Centre for Food Safety (Hong Kong)