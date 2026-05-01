Doctor teaches 2 home exercises to easily build muscle, prevent osteoporosis, and extend lifespan

Want to exercise to strengthen your body but find going out for a walk too time-consuming? A doctor teaches that doing just two 1-minute exercises at home daily can be as effective for lower body strengthening as walking for 53 minutes. These simple moves can even help build muscle, prevent osteoporosis, and extend lifespan.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to Japanese media Kaigo Post Seven, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Junichi Nakayama notes that due to aging or lack of exercise, many people gradually lose strength in their legs and hip (pelvis) area. This leads to many people seeking treatment for leg injuries after vigorous walking. Of particular note: when women enter their 50s, declining estrogen levels due to menopause accelerate the loss of bone density and muscle mass. If they happen to fall or injure themselves, the risk of fracture increases significantly. Nakayama states that aside from common knee and lower back pain, there have been cases of femoral head collapse (the ball of the hip joint). Fractures are often the primary cause of long-term bedriddenness in the elderly, and this risk significantly increases after age 75.

Nakayama emphasizes the importance of accurately understanding your leg and lower back condition. Try standing on both feet, then lift one foot slightly off the ground to see how many seconds you can maintain this one-leg stand. Reference average durations by age are: around 33 seconds for people in their 60s, about 18 seconds for those in their 70s, and about 6 seconds for those in their 80s. If you are under 60 and cannot maintain balance for 15 seconds, it may indicate "locomotive syndrome"—a warning sign of declining mobility such as standing and walking—which significantly increases the risk of needing long-term care in the future, requiring special attention. Even if your leg and hip function are below average for your age, or already declining, you can restore function by persistently practicing leg lifts. This exercise has a very low barrier to entry—no need to change into workout clothes, and it can be done easily at home.

He also cites a study showing that standing on one leg for 1 minute places the same amount of stress on the hip joint as 53 minutes of walking. In other words, the effect of standing on one leg for 1 minute is comparable to walking for 53 minutes. Another study showed that people who could hold a one-leg stand for 10 seconds longer than at the start of training also had their walking speed increase by 0.8 meters per second. This is an extremely simple movement, but it not only strengthens bones but also effectively builds muscle strength. He specifically teaches two sets of exercises suitable for doing at home:

2 Home Exercises for Easy Muscle Building

1. Gentle One-Leg Lift

Steps: Stand with back straight, feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent, arms hanging naturally. If your upper body tilts or you feel unsteady, you can hold a wall or table for balance. Beginners who find 1 minute difficult can start with 30 seconds. Lift your right foot so your toes are about 5 cm off the ground. Hold this position for 1 minute, then switch to repeat with the other foot. One set consists of 1 minute for each leg. Doing two sets daily is ideal.



2. One-Leg Calf Raise

Steps: Stand with back straight, feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent, arms hanging naturally. Hold a wall or table with your right hand, lift your right leg into a one-leg stand. Slowly raise your left heel, hold for 1-2 seconds, then slowly lower. If you feel your calf about to cramp, immediately lower your heel immediately. Repeat 10 times for each leg, then switch legs. Do one set daily, or two sets three days per week.



Nakayama says that consistently practicing these two exercises can build muscle strength, increase joint flexibility, and improve balance. The calf muscles are often medically called the body's "second heart." Strengthening them improves overall blood circulation, making it easier for oxygen and nutrients to reach the brain, thereby helping prevent falls, fractures, and the risk of becoming bedridden due to dementia. He strongly recommends these exercises, stating that besides strengthening lower body muscles and core stability, they offer multiple benefits, including stabilizing joints, improving balance, thereby preventing falls, and fundamentally reducing the risk of becoming bedridden. Additionally, data shows that one-leg stands strengthen muscles around the knees, helping relieve knee pain and preventing osteoporosis.

In this era where average life expectancy can reach 100 years, everyone wants to extend their healthy lifespan as much as possible, and muscle strength is the key. Studies show that after age 65, muscle strength declines at an average rate of 2-4% per year, with the most significant loss occurring in muscles needed for walking. While it's an inevitable natural law that leg and hip muscles weaken with age, studies also confirm that muscle strength can still be enhanced through appropriate exercise, even at age 100. If you choose to walk 6,000 steps, it takes at least 40 minutes. But by doing just 1 minute of leg lifts per leg, spending only 2 minutes total daily, you can achieve the effect of extending healthy lifespan—saving both money and time.



