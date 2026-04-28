AC smells musty? Lack of regular cleaning risks 4 life-threatening bacteria

As summer approaches, you turn on your air conditioner after it has been idle for most of the year, only to be greeted by a musty smell? Experts warn that failing to clean your air conditioner regularly can lead to four deadly bacteria, turning your home into a "bacterial chamber." A power supplier teaches 3 methods to clean your AC using simple tools, making it easy to remove mold.

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According to the CLP Power website, when an air conditioner has been unused for most of the year, turning it on can produce an unbearable musty smell. Even lowering the temperature may not feel cool enough. Many people mistakenly think their AC is broken and needs replacing, but this often results from neglecting regular cleaning due to busy lives. As early as 2018, a research team at Hong Kong Baptist University found that dead skin cells shed from the human body can enter the AC through air intakes, decomposing and accumulating over time to produce foul odors. Additionally, according to a Facebook post by NCCO patented air purification technology, without regular cleaning and maintenance, AC units can release various common bacteria that seriously threaten human health:

Mold: The filters, condenser, and drainage pipe of an AC unit can easily breed mold if kept damp and uncleaned. Mold spores are released into indoor air through the AC, which can trigger allergic reactions, asthma attacks, and respiratory infections, posing severe health risks, especially for those with weakened immune systems.

Staphylococcus aureus (Golden Staph): Dust and dirt accumulating inside the AC provide a breeding ground for Staphylococcus aureus. This bacteria can cause skin infections, respiratory infections, and in severe cases, even lead to sepsis.

E. coli: If the AC's drainage system becomes clogged or lacks cleaning, E. coli can grow. This bacteria can cause gastrointestinal infections, with symptoms including diarrhea, abdominal pain, and vomiting. In severe cases, it may lead to dehydration and kidney failure.

Streptococcus: Dust and dirt inside the AC also breed Streptococcus, which can cause pharyngitis, tonsillitis, and even pneumonia.

Learn 3 Ways to Clean Your AC to Avoid a "Bacterial Chamber"

Faced with the hidden health crisis of air conditioners, CLP Power shares 3 daily AC cleaning methods to help easily remove mold and prevent your home from becoming a "bacterial chamber":

Method 1:

Before turning on the AC for the first time after it has been idle for most of the year, you can first rinse the filter and outer cover with a shower head and water. Then, using a 1:99 diluted bleach solution, spray and disinfect the metal coils inside the AC with a spray bottle. Wait 30 to 60 minutes, then turn on the "fan" function to let the bleach smell dissipate naturally. Bleach has minimal effect on the metal coils and will be carried away by the condensation produced when the AC is running, simultaneously cleaning mold from the drainage pipe.

Method 2:

Develop the habit of cleaning the filter regularly, ideally once every two weeks. When cleaning, simply rinse downward with a shower head. Avoid scrubbing vigorously with a brush, as this can enlarge the mesh holes of the filter, directly compromising its dust filtration function.

Method 3:

After turning off the AC, the temperature difference from cold to warm can easily cause condensation (sweating) on both the inside and outside of the AC unit and on indoor walls. On hot, humid days, this moisture becomes a prime opportunity for bacteria to grow. When the AC is turned on again at night, bacteria are blown throughout the home. To avoid illness, diligently use a 1:99 diluted bleach solution to wipe the AC's vent gaps and areas where condensation forms.

CLP also reminds citizens that if their AC unit is over 5 years old and hasn't been regularly cleaned, it is recommended to hire a professional AC cleaning company to perform a thorough, disassembled deep cleaning before the height of summer to protect the health of the whole family.



