Rainy day shoes becomes breeding ground for bacteria - Risk of 3 foot diseases

The Observatory announced today (April 24) that an upper-level disturbance is bringing showers and thunderstorms to Hong Kong. When it rains, getting your feet and shoes soaked not only leads to embarrassing sour odors but also creates the perfect breeding ground for fungi, potentially triggering foot diseases. A brand has shared 5 practical tips for quickly drying shoes and teaches how to use 4 simple items to easily absorb moisture and remove odors.

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According to a post by The North Face on its webpage, the recent unpredictable weather means a sudden downpour can easily soak your feet and shoes, causing significant trouble. Imagine rushing to an important event when you're caught in heavy rain, leaving your feet trapped in damp shoes. This not only affects comfort but also emits embarrassing odors. More seriously, wearing wet shoes keeps your feet in a constantly damp state, significantly increasing the risk of fungal infections. Here are three common foot diseases easily triggered by wearing wet shoes:

Athlete's Foot (Tinea Pedis): The damp, dark interior of shoes is the ideal breeding ground for fungi, easily triggering athlete's foot, leading to redness, itching, inflammation, and peeling of the skin on the feet.

Fungal Nail (Onychomycosis): Caused by fungal infection similar to athlete's foot. Prolonged wearing of wet shoes increases the infection risk, causing toenails to thicken, change color (e.g., yellow or grey-white), become deformed, or emit an odor. In severe cases, it may develop into paronychia, causing intense pain.

Blisters on Toes: Wearing soaking wet shoes and walking for extended periods increases friction between the skin and the inside of the shoe, easily leading to blister formation between the toes, causing pain and discomfort.

Learn 5 Quick-Drying Shoe Techniques: Placing 2 Items Under the Sole Speeds Drying

The North Face shares 5 tips to help shoes dry quickly. You can choose the most suitable method based on the shoe material and actual situation:

Use a Hairdryer: Use cool or gentle low-temperature air. Avoid using high heat on delicate materials like leather or suede. Keep a proper distance from the shoe surface and move the hairdryer constantly to avoid localized overheating that could damage the shoe. Generally, drying for 15-30 minutes is sufficient, depending on the material and degree of wetness. Stuff with Newspaper or Kitchen Paper Towels: Crumple newspaper or kitchen paper towels and stuff them into every corner of the shoes to maximize moisture absorption area. Replace the paper immediately once it becomes wet, and place the shoes in a well-ventilated area to help moisture evaporate and speed up drying. Place Newspaper or Chopsticks Under the Soles: Leather soles easily absorb water. Place newspaper under the soles to absorb moisture, or elevate the shoes with old chopsticks to create a gap between the sole and the ground, allowing air circulation and helping soles dry faster. Note that athletic shoes typically have rubber soles with grooves, which do not absorb water and have good ventilation, so this step is unnecessary. Stand Shoes Upright to Dry: Lean the shoes upright against a wall to reduce contact with the ground, helping shoes dry faster. Insert Desiccants or Dehumidifiers: Once the shoes are mostly dry, place an appropriate amount of desiccant or dehumidifier inside to ensure no residual moisture remains, restoring complete dryness.

4 Simple Items for Odor Removal: Coffee Grounds Work Too

Taiwan's IRIS OHYAMA introduced 4 simple and practical methods to remove odor from wet shoes, restoring dryness and freshness:

Baking Soda Emergency Method: Baking soda has excellent moisture absorption and deodorizing properties. Simply put an appropriate amount into an old sock or gauze bag, place it inside the shoes, and leave it overnight. It effectively absorbs residual moisture and removes odors, especially suitable for emergency treatment after shoes get wet.

Coffee Grounds Deodorizing Method: Place thoroughly dried coffee grounds in a breathable bag and put it inside the shoes for several hours. The grounds not only absorb odors but also release a natural coffee aroma, leaving a pleasant scent.

Activated Carbon Moisture Absorption: The porous structure of activated carbon (such as bamboo charcoal bags) effectively absorbs moisture and odor molecules from the air. This method offers long-lasting deodorizing power and is very suitable for daily maintenance in shoe cabinets. However, remember to replace it regularly to maintain effectiveness.

Deodorizing Spray for Quick Emergency: If you're in a hurry and worried about shoe odor, a shoe deodorizing spray is the best quick fix. Choose a gentle, natural formula without alcohol. Spray, let it sit for a moment, and then put the shoes on for instant freshness.







Sources: The North Face, Taiwan IRIS OHYAMA



