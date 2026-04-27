Taiwanese woman, 19, arrested at Bangkok airport for strapping 30 star tortoises to her body

A 19-year-old Taiwanese woman was arrested at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday morning after attempting to smuggle 30 protected star tortoises by strapping them to her chest, abdomen and waist, Thai media reported.

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The woman was preparing to board a Vietjet flight to Taipei at 5.25am when security personnel noticed her walking with an unusually stiff posture, looking extremely nervous, with unnatural protrusions on her body. A search revealed 30 Indian star tortoises wrapped in cloth bags and secured with tape. One tortoise was found dead, while the remaining 29 were alive.

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Indian star tortoises, known for their distinctive shell patterns, are highly valued on the black market and are listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

The woman faces multiple charges including violating wildlife protection, customs and animal disease control laws. The surviving tortoises have been taken into care by Thailand's wildlife protection office and will serve as evidence in the investigation into the illegal wildlife trade network.