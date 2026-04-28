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WELLNESS

ViuTV announces remake of classic Japanese drama 'Long Vacation' - 61 y/o original star reveals her 5 anti-aging secrets

WELLNESS
42 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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ViuTV has dropped a bombshell announcement that it will remake the classic Japanese drama Long Vacation, starring Edan Lui Cheuk-on and Ali Lee Kai-sum. The news instantly awakened everyone's collective memories! When the "goddess of the hit drama" Yamaguchi Tomoko starred in Long Vacation, she was only 32 years old. Now she is 61. How has this actress, hailed as possessing "age-defying beauty," maintained her goddess aura 39 years after her debut? Let's uncover her beauty secrets together!

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1. Always Wear Sunscreen When Going Out

Although Yamaguchi Tomoko does not pursue overly fair skin, she has hardly any visible spots on her face 39 years into her career. This is all thanks to a simple habit: she always applies sunscreen whenever she goes out. She laughs, calling herself lazy and only does simple things, but sunscreen is the simplest and most effective method to prevent aging and darkening from sun exposure.

2. Eat One Teaspoon of Manuka Honey Daily

She once said gracefully, "Aging is not a setback, but an evolution towards mature charm." Rather than expensive skincare products, influenced by her husband, actor Karasawa Toshiaki, she developed the habit of eating a spoonful of Manuka honey after waking up. Using its natural antioxidant power to boost immunity also helps repair skin and provide moisture. It is considered a "natural superfood," helping her radiate a good complexion from within.

3. Relax the Body and Mind with Fragrance

Yamaguchi Tomoko firmly believes that a good mood leads to good skin, so she places great importance on fragrance. Whether using bath oil while showering or immersing herself in her favorite scents before sleep, her goal is to allow her body and mind to fully relax. Sleeping comfortably is the magic that maintains her age-defying beauty.

4. Start the Day with 10 Minutes of Dancing

Yamaguchi Tomoko doesn't enjoy spending time in the gym; she prefers an unrestricted way to break a sweat. Having learned flamenco since her twenties, she chooses music based on her mood every morning and "dances for 10 minutes to start the day." More than exercise, she calls it "sweating joyfully," maintaining her slim figure through enjoyment.

5. Don't Over-Restrict Your Diet

Having regained weight from dieting in her youth, she now advocates not over-restricting her diet. Yamaguchi Tomoko chooses to "listen to her body's voice," not deliberately avoiding foods but fully enjoying delicious meals. As long as she chooses nutritious, healthy foods and follows her inner desires, this psychological satisfaction on the contrary makes her age more gracefully and beautifully.



 

Source: IG@tomoko_yamaguchi_official


 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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