Nutritionist 5 budget-friendly anti-aging foods, including the white pith on citrus fruits

Do you think anti-aging requires expensive, high-end supplements? A nutritionist recommends 5 budget-friendly anti-aging foods. Surprisingly, even the white pith that people usually peel off citrus fruits can be an anti-inflammatory gem.

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Nutritionist Tsang Kin-ming posted on his Facebook page that when many people hear "anti-aging" or "longevity," their first reaction is often to supplement with resveratrol or consider buying expensive high-end health products. However, he emphasizes that what truly affects the rate of aging is not whether you consume some magical ingredient, but your overall daily dietary pattern. He notes that recent research on plant polyphenols and antioxidants indicates that these phytochemicals help fight inflammation, regulate metabolism, and delay aging. In fact, anti-aging foods don't require spending a lot of money. Besides green tea, blueberries, and black coffee, the following 5 anti-aging foods may be hiding on your everyday dining table:

5 Anti-Aging Foods

Purple Sweet Potato: Don't just eat white rice. The vibrant purple color of purple sweet potatoes is packed with anthocyanins, which have excellent antioxidant capacity. Unsweetened Roselle (Hibiscus) Tea: The slightly sour roselle is rich in polyphenols, making it a perfect substitute for sugary hand-shaken beverages. The White Pith on Citrus Fruits: Many people peel off the white pith (the albedo) from citrus fruits meticulously. Don't do that! This white pith is rich in citrus flavonoids, which help the body fight inflammation. Spices: When cooking, add turmeric containing curcumin. When drinking unsweetened oat milk, sprinkle some cinnamon powder containing cinnamaldehyde polyphenols. Although the quantity of spices used is small, their polyphenol concentration is very high. Flaxseeds: These tiny seeds contain special plant polyphenols, including lignans. Sprinkle one teaspoon daily into unsweetened yogurt or soy milk to easily boost your anti-aging "fighting power."

4 Anti-Aging Lifestyle Habits: Pairing with a Dietary Plan Also Works

Besides the 5 foods above, Tsang points out that health is not achieved through sudden self-discipline on a single day, but through the gradual accumulation of many good habits. He also shares 4 anti-aging lifestyle habits to keep in mind:

Don't pin your health hopes on a single food: Drinking green tea today doesn't make you invincible, nor does eating purple sweet potato or drinking soy milk allow you to indulge in late-night snacks, fried chicken, and sugary drinks. What truly brings change is whether your overall dietary pattern is slowly moving in the right direction. Anti-aging isn't just about eating less; it's about making smarter swaps: Healthy eating doesn't mean bland food. Often, just slightly swapping your usual choices makes a big difference: Breakfast: Swap milk tea + sweet bread for unsweetened soy milk + eggs + whole wheat toast.

Lunch: Swap a deep-fried pork chop lunch box for braised chicken thigh/tofu + two types of dark green vegetables.

Afternoon tea: Swap hand-shaken sugary drinks + cookies for unsweetened tea + a piece of fruit + a small handful of nuts.

Dinner: Swap white rice with sausage and cured meat for fish, tofu, and stir-fried vegetables, reducing meat portions. Rather than blindly supplementing, focus on reducing consumption: Frequently eating ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks, and foods high in oil, sugar, and salt increases oxidative stress and inflammatory burden in the body. If you drink a sugary beverage daily and eat fried foods several times a week, no single supplement can undo that damage. Don't aim for perfection; just aim to be a little better than yesterday: If the thought of healthy eating feels too stressful or unattainable, leading to giving up entirely, remember: nutrition isn't about being perfect; it's about making a few more beneficial choices for your body amidst a busy life.



