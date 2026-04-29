logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

HKBU School of Chinese Medicine holds Labour Day free clinic on May 1: Free consultations and two doses of basic herbal medicine

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

Office workers who work day and night often experience minor health issues! The School of Chinese Medicine at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) has announced that it will hold a "May 1 HKBU Chinese Medicine Day" free clinic on Labour Day. The event will provide free professional Chinese medicine health consultations and treatment services at four designated Chinese medicine clinics, and attendees will also receive two doses of basic herbal medicine. Spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. See below for booking methods, services offered, fee details, and clinic locations.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Labour Day Free Clinic: Free Consultation and Herbal Medicine Included

On the day of the Labour Day free clinic, nearly 30 registered Chinese medicine practitioners will provide free health consultations to the public. Attendees will also receive two free doses of basic prescribed Chinese herbal medicine (either raw herbs or granules). Please note that special medications and decoction (herbal boiling) services are not included. Whether you want to regulate your body, address chronic fatigue, or manage chronic diseases, this is an opportunity worth taking.

  • Date: May 1, 2026 (Friday)
  • Contents: Free Chinese medicine consultation + treatment services + two doses of herbal medicine

Clinic Locations and Service Hours in Four Districts

The four HKBU Chinese medicine clinics participating in the free clinic are located in Prince Edward, Tsim Sha Tsui, Sheung Wan, and North Point, making them accessible to residents across Hong Kong. The clinic hours on the day are as follows (two sessions with a one-hour break):

  • Morning: 10:00 AM – 1:30 PM
  • Afternoon: 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Clinic Details:

Clinic

Address

Phone

HKBU Jockey Club Centre for Chinese Medicine Disease Prevention and Health Management

3/F, Po Yee Centre, 771-775 Nathan Road, Prince Edward

3793 3428

HKBU Tsim Sha Tsui Chinese Medicine Clinic

11/F, Wang Mao Development Building, 12 Humphreys Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

2721 1292 / 2721 1984

HKBU Hong Kong Island Ngai Hung Keung Chinese Medicine Specialist Clinic

17/F, Singga Commercial Centre, 143 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan

2591 0666 / 2591 6079

HKBU North Point Chinese Medicine Specialist Clinic

3/F, The Java, 8 Tanner Road, North Point (Entrance on Tsat Tsz Mui Road)

3589 6988

*Note: Users of the North Point clinic must also register as a member of "The Java · Hub" (free registration).

HKBU School of Chinese Medicine | Booking Period and Registration Method

Interested members of the public can make appointments starting today using the following methods. New patients will be given priority (limited spaces; first-come, first-served until full).

  • Online booking: Visit www.hkbucmc.com
  • Phone registration: Call the clinic inquiry hotlines during office hours
  • In-person registration: Make an appointment directly at the clinic

Clinic Office Hours (for inquiries and registration):
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM (Closed on Sundays and public holidays)

Celebrating 25th Anniversary of the Clinical Division and Promoting Chinese Medicine Wisdom

Professor Sun Feng, Head of the Clinical Division at the HKBU School of Chinese Medicine, stated that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the Clinical Division's establishment. He expressed special thanks to Ming Kui Group Limited for its generous donation, which made the free clinic possible again. "For 25 years, we have balanced clinical practice and teaching, nurturing countless Chinese medicine professionals while bringing the wisdom of Chinese medicine to the community through free clinics. We hope this event will allow more citizens to experience firsthand the unique advantages of Chinese medicine in preventive care and chronic disease management, promote Chinese medicine culture, and enhance public health."


 

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Rainy day shoes becomes breeding ground for bacteria - Risk of 3 foot diseases
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
Insect in eye leads to rubbing: 10 days later, eye redness and vision plummets to 0.04
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
AC smells musty? Lack of regular cleaning risks 4 life-threatening bacteria
WELLNESS
28-04-2026 12:00 HKT
Nutritionist 5 budget-friendly anti-aging foods, including the white pith on citrus fruits
WELLNESS
28-04-2026 12:00 HKT
ViuTV announces remake of classic Japanese drama 'Long Vacation' - 61 y/o original star reveals her 5 anti-aging secrets
WELLNESS
28-04-2026 12:00 HKT
Gut imbalance may affect children with ADHD
WELLNESS
27-04-2026 12:00 HKT
Humid weather fatigue may be linked to gut health: Nutritionist recommends 5 affordable ingredients for dampness relief
WELLNESS
27-04-2026 12:00 HKT
Large study finds instant coffee may be linked to vision loss: Expert advise choosing freshly brewed coffee
WELLNESS
27-04-2026 12:00 HKT
51 y/o model instructor diagnosed with rare cancer fulfils last wish: A student-teacher exhibition
WELLNESS
26-04-2026 12:00 HKT
5 tips for using a dehumidifier: Proper use helps prevent joint pain, asthma and allergies
WELLNESS
26-04-2026 12:00 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Charlene Choi surprises fans with wedding announcement to younger fitness coach
ENTERTAINMENT
28-04-2026 12:42 HKT
Temperatures set to fall to 20°C as cold front brings cooler weather and days of rain
NEWS
28-04-2026 13:07 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.