HKBU School of Chinese Medicine holds Labour Day free clinic on May 1: Free consultations and two doses of basic herbal medicine

Office workers who work day and night often experience minor health issues! The School of Chinese Medicine at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) has announced that it will hold a "May 1 HKBU Chinese Medicine Day" free clinic on Labour Day. The event will provide free professional Chinese medicine health consultations and treatment services at four designated Chinese medicine clinics, and attendees will also receive two doses of basic herbal medicine. Spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. See below for booking methods, services offered, fee details, and clinic locations.

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Labour Day Free Clinic: Free Consultation and Herbal Medicine Included

On the day of the Labour Day free clinic, nearly 30 registered Chinese medicine practitioners will provide free health consultations to the public. Attendees will also receive two free doses of basic prescribed Chinese herbal medicine (either raw herbs or granules). Please note that special medications and decoction (herbal boiling) services are not included. Whether you want to regulate your body, address chronic fatigue, or manage chronic diseases, this is an opportunity worth taking.

Date: May 1, 2026 (Friday)

Contents: Free Chinese medicine consultation + treatment services + two doses of herbal medicine

Clinic Locations and Service Hours in Four Districts

The four HKBU Chinese medicine clinics participating in the free clinic are located in Prince Edward, Tsim Sha Tsui, Sheung Wan, and North Point, making them accessible to residents across Hong Kong. The clinic hours on the day are as follows (two sessions with a one-hour break):

Morning: 10:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Afternoon: 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Clinic Details:

Clinic Address Phone HKBU Jockey Club Centre for Chinese Medicine Disease Prevention and Health Management 3/F, Po Yee Centre, 771-775 Nathan Road, Prince Edward 3793 3428 HKBU Tsim Sha Tsui Chinese Medicine Clinic 11/F, Wang Mao Development Building, 12 Humphreys Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui 2721 1292 / 2721 1984 HKBU Hong Kong Island Ngai Hung Keung Chinese Medicine Specialist Clinic 17/F, Singga Commercial Centre, 143 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan 2591 0666 / 2591 6079 HKBU North Point Chinese Medicine Specialist Clinic 3/F, The Java, 8 Tanner Road, North Point (Entrance on Tsat Tsz Mui Road) 3589 6988

*Note: Users of the North Point clinic must also register as a member of "The Java · Hub" (free registration).

HKBU School of Chinese Medicine | Booking Period and Registration Method

Interested members of the public can make appointments starting today using the following methods. New patients will be given priority (limited spaces; first-come, first-served until full).

Online booking: Visit www.hkbucmc.com

Phone registration: Call the clinic inquiry hotlines during office hours

In-person registration: Make an appointment directly at the clinic

Clinic Office Hours (for inquiries and registration):

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM (Closed on Sundays and public holidays)

Celebrating 25th Anniversary of the Clinical Division and Promoting Chinese Medicine Wisdom

Professor Sun Feng, Head of the Clinical Division at the HKBU School of Chinese Medicine, stated that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the Clinical Division's establishment. He expressed special thanks to Ming Kui Group Limited for its generous donation, which made the free clinic possible again. "For 25 years, we have balanced clinical practice and teaching, nurturing countless Chinese medicine professionals while bringing the wisdom of Chinese medicine to the community through free clinics. We hope this event will allow more citizens to experience firsthand the unique advantages of Chinese medicine in preventive care and chronic disease management, promote Chinese medicine culture, and enhance public health."



