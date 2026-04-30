Women ate salad for every meal but had high blood lipids? Nutritionist reveals 5 hidden traps

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Gut imbalance may affect children with ADHD
27-04-2026 12:00 HKT
by
Khan Heeba Lazmi
A woman who ate salad every day thinking it was healthy ended up with high blood lipids. A nutritionist analyzed the case and broke down 5 hidden traps in salads, along with 3 types of foods to pair for anti-inflammatory benefits.
Nutritionist Liu Yan-yi posted on her Facebook page about a woman who wanted to maintain her figure and believed a light diet would be healthier. She drank only a glass of energy soup for breakfast, ate a box of plain lettuce salad with almost no dressing and no meat for lunch, and if busy in the evening, had only a little fruit or yogurt. This seemingly very healthy meal plan resulted in no weight loss, and her blood lipid levels showed "red flags" (above normal range) on her health check. Liao points out that many people think they are eating very healthily but don't realize they are only doing half the job correctly. This is because they easily equate bland, low-oil, low-calorie diets with anti-inflammatory or healthy eating. However, what the body truly needs is moderate and balanced nutrition. When protein intake is insufficient, fat is too low, or even when total food intake is too low for a long time, the body can enter a stress state, leading to decreased repair capacity, sensitive gut, and difficulty regulating inflammatory responses.
Liu then told the woman, "You only got half of it right. With a few adjustments, it will be much better!" The woman was taken aback and replied that she had heard the diet needed to be "clean," so she followed this pattern. Liu emphasizes that eating salad alone seems healthy, but the key lies in how you pair ingredients. Otherwise, it only leads to nutritional imbalance. She states that there is absolutely nothing wrong with liking salad, but you must pay attention to the following 5 key points:
She reminds that lettuce salad doesn't need to be eaten every day or at every meal. Three to five times per week is sufficient. Eating bland food does not automatically equal an anti-inflammatory diet. The prerequisite for true anti-inflammatory effects is eating a balanced diet.
According to the Hong Kong Department of Health, total cholesterol is the sum of cholesterol in the blood, primarily composed of "low-density lipoprotein cholesterol" (LDL, "bad" cholesterol) and "high-density lipoprotein cholesterol" (HDL, "good" cholesterol).
Cholesterol is a type of fat and a major component of cell walls, bile, and various hormones. However, if cholesterol levels in the body are too high, blood vessels may become narrowed or even blocked, leading to serious consequences such as stroke and heart disease.
Ideal Cholesterol Levels (for reference):
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