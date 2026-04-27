Humid weather fatigue may be linked to gut health: Nutritionist recommends 5 affordable ingredients for dampness relief

As the humid southerly damp weather arrives, you often feel lethargic and assume it's just lack of sleep. However, it may actually be related to your gut microbiome! A registered nutritionist points out that prolonged exposure to a humid environment can lead to gut microbiota imbalance, hiding two fatigue-inducing mechanisms. Don't want to feel drowsy every day? Experts recommend 5 affordable ingredients easily found at local markets to help remove dampness and kick fatigue.

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Why Does Humid Weather Make You Feel Increasingly Tired? The Link to Gut Microbiota Imbalance

Registered Nutritionist Jim Lau posted on his Facebook page that when humid weather arrives and you see water dripping down the walls, many people feel weak and lethargic, even assuming they are just sleep-deprived. But this feeling of fatigue caused by humidity actually originates in the gut. Studies have found that when the human body is exposed to hot, humid environments for extended periods, the structure of the gut microbiota becomes significantly imbalanced. In particular, the abundance of beneficial bacteria like Lactobacillus significantly decreases. This imbalance directly affects mental state through two main mechanisms:

Reduced butyrate-producing bacteria leads to poorer energy supply: When the gut microbiome is balanced, beneficial bacteria ferment dietary fiber into short-chain fatty acids, among which butyrate is the most important. Butyrate is the main energy source for intestinal cells, nourishing mitochondria and aiding whole-body energy metabolism. When beneficial bacteria decline, butyrate production decreases, and the body's cellular-level energy begins to drop – a key reason for persistent fatigue.

Disruption of the gut-brain axis, the "second brain" malfunctions: The gut is known as the body's "second brain." It communicates in real-time with the brain via the vagus nerve and gut-brain axis. When the gut microbiota becomes imbalanced due to a humid environment, signals sent from the gut keep the brain in a state of continuous low-energy alert, making people feel mentally drained.

5 Affordable Ingredients from the Market to Remove Dampness: Consuming One Type for 7 Days Increases Gut Beneficial Bacteria

To combat fatigue caused by humid weather, Lau recommends the following 5 affordable dampness-removing ingredients readily available at local markets:

Small Red Beans (Chixiaodou): Rich in soluble fiber and resistant starch, both excellent food sources for gut beneficial bacteria, helping them multiply and promoting short-chain fatty acid production. Studies have found that small red beans help regulate gut microbiota composition. Additionally, they are high in potassium (about 510 mg per 100g of cooked beans), which helps expel excess retained fluid in the body – excellent for removing dampness and reducing swelling. Barley (Coix Seed): A traditional dampness-removing ingredient. Studies have found that after consuming barley for 7 days, the abundance of the gut beneficial bacterium Faecalibacteriumsignificantly increases. Furthermore, barley extract promotes the growth of another probiotic, Lactobacillus reuteri, directly improving the gut condition affected by humid weather. Barley also contains polyphenolic compounds with antioxidant properties, helping neutralize free radicals. Adding 50g of cooked barley daily to porridge or soup is a simple and direct method. Corn Silk: Contains flavonoid compounds that promote kidney function for water excretion. When consumed with small red beans, it accelerates the elimination of excess retained fluid. So next time you buy corn at the market or supermarket, don't throw away the corn silk – keep it to boil and drink, as it is highly effective. Winter Melon: Winter melon has a water content of up to 96% and is extremely low in calories. It contains cucurbitacin and potassium, promoting fluid metabolism and relieving bloating. On humid days, frequent abdominal bloating is a typical sign of trapped dampness; drinking winter melon soup directly alleviates this discomfort. Old Yellow Cucumber: Old yellow cucumber contains more silica and vitamin C than regular cucumber, helping maintain skin cell fluid balance while promoting excretion of metabolic waste. In Hong Kong summers, soup made with old yellow cucumber is a common, simple, and effective home remedy for removing dampness.

5 Lifestyle Habits to Stay Energetic Through the Humid Season: Even a Morning Drink Helps

Besides the 5 ingredients above, Lau also shares a complete set of dampness-removing lifestyle tips to help everyone stay energetic through the humid season:

Make apple and pear juice: Blend half an apple with half a pear into fresh juice. Drink a glass before breakfast. The soluble fiber helps the gut expel excess fluid and improve bloating.

Eat warm foods; avoid cold, raw, and sweet foods: Try to eliminate cold drinks, desserts, and dairy products. Replace cold drinks with soups instead.

Eat fewer processed foods: Chemical additives and refined sugars in processed foods disrupt gut health. Choose natural ingredients whenever possible.

Regular, balanced meals: Maintain regular eating times, stop at 70-80% fullness, and avoid excessive hunger or overeating.

Take a walk after meals: Walking for 15-20 minutes after a meal effectively promotes intestinal motility and accelerates metabolism.









Source: Registered Nutritionist Jim Lau



